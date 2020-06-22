Apple has announced watchOS 7, a new operating system for Apple Watch that brings, among many other new features, one of the most anticipated features on the platform: sleep monitoring. With it, and in synchronization with the iPhone to display information, thanks to the wrist movements detected with the accelerometer, the watch will know how many hours we sleep daily and weekly, as well as the quality of sleep in the time we spend in bed.

As it happens other times, Not all Apple Watch that Apple has released since 2015 are compatible with watchOS 7. This responds to company decisions, incompatibilities with old hardware, or that the performance would be very poor in them. Without Apple having explained the reasons to stop supporting watchOS 7 in old models, we can already know the list of watches compatible with the new system.

Apple Watch compatible with watchOS 7

Apple has announced the compatibility of watchOS 7 mentioning that not all features are available on all devicesand the, and it is that it must be remembered that the always on screen, for example, is an exclusive function of the LTPO screen of the Apple Watch Series 5.

As indicated by Apple in the press release sent during the event, watchOS 7 will be compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and higher, thus leaving the list of compatible devices:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Looking ahead to the fall, when new devices and the final version of watchOS 7 are released, hopefully an Apple Watch Series 6 will swell this list, and why not, as the Apple Watch Series 5 did, include exclusive features in the new Models.

