In the list of 10 localities with more new cases, five mayors from Mexico City and one municipality from the State of Mexico (Nezahualcóyotl) appear, in addition to the capitals of the states of Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Baja California.

The Ministry of Health reported that in the last 24 hours they joined 1,239 diagnoses of new coronavirus, of which 51 percent, 633, were registered in mayors of Mexico City and municipalities of the State of Mexico. Until this Friday 24, add 12 thousand 872 diagnoses and 1,221 deaths across the country because of Covid-19.

The cases extend into 690 municipalities across the country, which means 28 more locations than yesterday.

Below you can review the situation in your municipality: just write the name of your locality and you will be able to review the number of confirmed cases, find out how many required hospitalization, how many care in the Intensive Care Unit, the number of deceased people and the rate for every 100,000 inhabitants:

DATA

In the list of 10 localities with more new cases, five mayors from Mexico City and one municipality from the State of Mexico (Nezahualcóyotl) appear, in addition to the capitals of the states of Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Baja California.

The cities of Mexicali (BC) and Cancún (Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo) also appear.

Diagnostics April 24

New cases (24 hrs.)

Municipality

State

609

80

Iztapalapa

Mexico City

432

46

Gustavo A. Madero

Mexico City

259

44

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

480

42

Culiacan

Sinaloa

295

39

Tlalpan

Mexico City

126

35

Aguascalientes

Aguascalientes

399

35

Mexicali

Baja California

675

35

Tijuana

Baja California

385

35

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

227

32

Coyoacán

Mexico City

How to read the rate per 100,000 inhabitants?

Using the data that appears in the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, you can locate your municipality on the national scene.

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 9.86 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (39 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Baja California (31.80 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California Sur (30.69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 9.86 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national incidence rate for Covid-19.

Here you can follow the coverage of Aristegui News on the subject: