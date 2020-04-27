Within this note you can hide your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Health Secretary reported that until this Sunday they add 14 thousand 677 cases confirmed of Covid-19, which are distributed in 739 municipalities, 23 more locations than this Saturday.

DATA

This is the list with the 20 municipalities with the most diagnoses of the new coronavirus.

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Rate per 100,000 inhabitants

Tijuana

Baja California

709

39.62

Iztapalapa

Mexico City

676

37.23

Culiacan

Sinaloa

511

53.07

Gustavo A. Madero

Mexico City

494

41.97

Mexicali

Baja California

473

43.5

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

447

52.92

Center

Tabasco

442

59.76

Tlalpan

Mexico City

313

45.88

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

307

27.03

Puebla

Puebla

302

17.78

Alvaro Obregon

Mexico City

293

38.78

Coyoacán

Mexico City

260

41.8

Ecatepec

Mexico

258

15.11

Cuauhtémoc

Mexico City

255

46.48

Merida

Yucatan

245

25.42

Miguel Hidalgo

Mexico City

242

63.75

Iztacalco

Mexico City

213

54.09

Venustiano Carranza

Mexico City

200

46.16

Xochimilco

Mexico City

196

46.88

How to read the rate per 100,000 inhabitants?

Using the data that appears in the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, you can locate your municipality on the national scene.

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 11.26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (43.98 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Baja California Sur (35.29 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Quintana Roo (35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 11.26, it means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.

