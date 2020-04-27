Within this note you can hide your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.
The Health Secretary reported that until this Sunday they add 14 thousand 677 cases confirmed of Covid-19, which are distributed in 739 municipalities, 23 more locations than this Saturday.
DATA
This is the list with the 20 municipalities with the most diagnoses of the new coronavirus.
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Rate per 100,000 inhabitants
Tijuana
Baja California
709
39.62
Iztapalapa
Mexico City
676
37.23
Culiacan
Sinaloa
511
53.07
Gustavo A. Madero
Mexico City
494
41.97
Mexicali
Baja California
473
43.5
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
447
52.92
Center
Tabasco
442
59.76
Tlalpan
Mexico City
313
45.88
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
307
27.03
Puebla
Puebla
302
17.78
Alvaro Obregon
Mexico City
293
38.78
Coyoacán
Mexico City
260
41.8
Ecatepec
Mexico
258
15.11
Cuauhtémoc
Mexico City
255
46.48
Merida
Yucatan
245
25.42
Miguel Hidalgo
Mexico City
242
63.75
Iztacalco
Mexico City
213
54.09
Venustiano Carranza
Mexico City
200
46.16
Xochimilco
Mexico City
196
46.88
How to read the rate per 100,000 inhabitants?
Using the data that appears in the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, you can locate your municipality on the national scene.
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 11.26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (43.98 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Baja California Sur (35.29 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Quintana Roo (35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 11.26, it means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.
