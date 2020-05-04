Here you can locate your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.
The Ministry of Health reported that until this Sunday they add 23,471 confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19, which are scattered in 936 municipalities, 23 locations more than this Saturday.
Data: localities with more cases
Iztapalapa, in Mexico City, is the first place in number of cases.
However, by number of deaths the lisa is headed by Tijuana, Baja California, and Culiacán, Sinaloa, with 173 and 122 deaths, respectively.
Here is the list of the 20 municipalities with the most cases:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalization
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
Mexico City
1183
527
47
66
Tijuana
Baja California
930
489
2. 3
173
Gustavo A. Madero
Mexico City
817
351
40
91
Culiacan
Sinaloa
722
329
22
122
Center
Tabasco
711
220
33
81
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
688
331
66
83
Mexicali
Baja California
597
184
4
54
Tlalpan
Mexico City
552
113
14
18
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
521
263
19
30
Ecatepec de Morelos
Mexico
483
272
fifteen
30
Alvaro Obregon
Mexico City
441
154
14
35
Puebla
Puebla
427
215
17
51
Cuauhtémoc
Mexico City
389
141
eleven
29
Merida
Yucatan
388
78
17
fifteen
Iztacalco
Mexico City
383
133
6
16
Coyoacán
Mexico City
380
114
7
22
Miguel Hidalgo
Mexico City
339
89
7
13
Xochimilco
Mexico City
326
84
4
14
Juarez
Chihuahua
324
242
85
75
Venustiano Carranza
Mexico City
320
115
7
22
How to read the rate per 100,000 inhabitants?
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 17.63 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (71 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Quintana Roo (52.86 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Tabasco (46.50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 17.63 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national incidence rate for Covid-19.
