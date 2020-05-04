Here you can locate your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health reported that until this Sunday they add 23,471 confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19, which are scattered in 936 municipalities, 23 locations more than this Saturday.

In the following search engine you can locate your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:

Data: localities with more cases



Iztapalapa, in Mexico City, is the first place in number of cases.

However, by number of deaths the lisa is headed by Tijuana, Baja California, and Culiacán, Sinaloa, with 173 and 122 deaths, respectively.

Here is the list of the 20 municipalities with the most cases:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalization

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

Mexico City

1183

527

47

66

Tijuana

Baja California

930

489

2. 3

173

Gustavo A. Madero

Mexico City

817

351

40

91

Culiacan

Sinaloa

722

329

22

122

Center

Tabasco

711

220

33

81

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

688

331

66

83

Mexicali

Baja California

597

184

4

54

Tlalpan

Mexico City

552

113

14

18

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

521

263

19

30

Ecatepec de Morelos

Mexico

483

272

fifteen

30

Alvaro Obregon

Mexico City

441

154

14

35

Puebla

Puebla

427

215

17

51

Cuauhtémoc

Mexico City

389

141

eleven

29

Merida

Yucatan

388

78

17

fifteen

Iztacalco

Mexico City

383

133

6

16

Coyoacán

Mexico City

380

114

7

22

Miguel Hidalgo

Mexico City

339

89

7

13

Xochimilco

Mexico City

326

84

4

14

Juarez

Chihuahua

324

242

85

75

Venustiano Carranza

Mexico City

320

115

7

22

How to read the rate per 100,000 inhabitants?

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 17.63 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (71 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Quintana Roo (52.86 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Tabasco (46.50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 17.63 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national incidence rate for Covid-19.

