Currently, the authorities have documented the death of 4 thousand 477 patients, who reported living in 586 municipalities.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 42 thousand 595 Covid-19 diagnoses, which are distributed in 1,179 municipalities, 21 more locations than this Wednesday.

At the moment, the death of 4 thousand 477 patients has been documented, who reported living in 586 municipalities.

In the following search engine you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:

DATA

These are the municipalities with the most registered cases so far:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

2319

944

78

185

Gustavo A. Madero

CDMX

1529

642

60

206

Tijuana

Baja California

1422

870

28

340

Center

Tabasco

1241

376

47

148

Mexicali

Baja California

1126

387

6

109

Culiacan

Sinaloa

1024

436

36

162

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

968

473

31

79

Ecatepec

Mexico

943

517

22

68

Tlalpan

Mexico City

933

231

25

47

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

909

465

89

176

Alvaro Obregon

CDMX

758

283

22

74

Coyoacan

CDMX

715

202

19

43

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

694

267

18

73

Iztacalco

CDMX

681

238

17

51

Puebla

Puebla

676

330

2. 3

74

Veracruz

Veracruz

615

257

55

52

Xochimilco

CDMX

614

171

8

31

V. Carranza

CDMX

576

209

eleven

44

Merida

Yucatan

570

106

18

27

Naucalpan

Mexico

567

311

14

31

RATE FOR EACH 100 THOUSAND INHABITANTS

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 30.95 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (129 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (80 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (78.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 30.95 means you are in an area that is above the national average for Covid-19 incidence.