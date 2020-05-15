Currently, the authorities have documented the death of 4 thousand 477 patients, who reported living in 586 municipalities.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 42 thousand 595 Covid-19 diagnoses, which are distributed in 1,179 municipalities, 21 more locations than this Wednesday.

At the moment, the death of 4 thousand 477 patients has been documented, who reported living in 586 municipalities.

In the following search engine you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:

DATA

These are the municipalities with the most registered cases so far:

Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths

Iztapalapa
CDMX
2319
944
78
185

Gustavo A. Madero
CDMX
1529
642
60
206

Tijuana
Baja California
1422
870
28
340

Center
Tabasco
1241
376
47
148

Mexicali
Baja California
1126
387
6
109

Culiacan
Sinaloa
1024
436
36
162

Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
968
473
31
79

Ecatepec
Mexico
943
517
22
68

Tlalpan
Mexico City
933
231
25
47

Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
909
465
89
176

Alvaro Obregon
CDMX
758
283
22
74

Coyoacan
CDMX
715
202
19
43

Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
694
267
18
73

Iztacalco
CDMX
681
238
17
51

Puebla
Puebla
676
330
2. 3
74

Veracruz
Veracruz
615
257
55
52

Xochimilco
CDMX
614
171
8
31

V. Carranza
CDMX
576
209
eleven
44

Merida
Yucatan
570
106
18
27

Naucalpan
Mexico
567
311
14
31

RATE FOR EACH 100 THOUSAND INHABITANTS

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 30.95 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (129 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (80 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (78.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 30.95 means you are in an area that is above the national average for Covid-19 incidence.