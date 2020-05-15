Currently, the authorities have documented the death of 4 thousand 477 patients, who reported living in 586 municipalities.
The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 42 thousand 595 Covid-19 diagnoses, which are distributed in 1,179 municipalities, 21 more locations than this Wednesday.
In the following search engine you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:
DATA
These are the municipalities with the most registered cases so far:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
2319
944
78
185
Gustavo A. Madero
CDMX
1529
642
60
206
Tijuana
Baja California
1422
870
28
340
Center
Tabasco
1241
376
47
148
Mexicali
Baja California
1126
387
6
109
Culiacan
Sinaloa
1024
436
36
162
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
968
473
31
79
Ecatepec
Mexico
943
517
22
68
Tlalpan
Mexico City
933
231
25
47
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
909
465
89
176
Alvaro Obregon
CDMX
758
283
22
74
Coyoacan
CDMX
715
202
19
43
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
694
267
18
73
Iztacalco
CDMX
681
238
17
51
Puebla
Puebla
676
330
2. 3
74
Veracruz
Veracruz
615
257
55
52
Xochimilco
CDMX
614
171
8
31
V. Carranza
CDMX
576
209
eleven
44
Merida
Yucatan
570
106
18
27
Naucalpan
Mexico
567
311
14
31
RATE FOR EACH 100 THOUSAND INHABITANTS
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 30.95 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (129 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (80 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (78.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 30.95 means you are in an area that is above the national average for Covid-19 incidence.