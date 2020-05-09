Official figures indicate that 12,690 patients have required hospitalization and 1,263 intensive care.

The Ministry of Health reported that until this Friday it has a record of 31 thousand 522 cases of Covid-19, which are distributed in one thousand 60 municipalities in the country, 21 more municipalities than this Thursday.

Here are the 20 municipalities with the most cases:

MUNICIPALITY

STATE

DIAGNOSTICS

INTENSIVE CARE

HOSPITALIZED

DEATHS

Iztapalapa

Mexico City

1680

58

723

119

Tijuana

Baja California

1182

24

714

257

Gustavo A. Madero

Mexico City

1139

43

465

136

Center

Tabasco

919

41

278

111

Mexicali

Baja California

882

5

301

78

Culiacan

Sinaloa

870

25

379

139

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

777

81

395

137

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

719

2. 3

369

51

Tlalpan

Mexico City

714

19

157

25

Ecatepec de Morelos

Mexico

669

17

375

48

Alvaro Obregon

Mexico City

589

19

205

53

Iztacalco

Mexico City

534

8

180

31

Cuauhtémoc

Mexico City

528

14

195

44

Puebla

Puebla

528

twenty

267

59

Coyoacan

Mexico City

507

13

144

31

Merida

Yucatan

476

18

93

22

Miguel Hidalgo

Mexico City

444

9

120

twenty-one

Xochimilco

Mexico City

440

5

110

17

Naucalpan

Mexico

431

eleven

238

24

Venustiano Carranza

Mexico City

410

8

146

29

How to read the rate per 100 thousand inhabitants?

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 23.13 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (96 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Baja California (62.62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Quintana Roo (60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 23.13 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.

