Official figures indicate that 12,690 patients have required hospitalization and 1,263 intensive care.
The Ministry of Health reported that until this Friday it has a record of 31 thousand 522 cases of Covid-19, which are distributed in one thousand 60 municipalities in the country, 21 more municipalities than this Thursday.
Here are the 20 municipalities with the most cases:
MUNICIPALITY
STATE
DIAGNOSTICS
INTENSIVE CARE
HOSPITALIZED
DEATHS
Iztapalapa
Mexico City
1680
58
723
119
Tijuana
Baja California
1182
24
714
257
Gustavo A. Madero
Mexico City
1139
43
465
136
Center
Tabasco
919
41
278
111
Mexicali
Baja California
882
5
301
78
Culiacan
Sinaloa
870
25
379
139
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
777
81
395
137
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
719
2. 3
369
51
Tlalpan
Mexico City
714
19
157
25
Ecatepec de Morelos
Mexico
669
17
375
48
Alvaro Obregon
Mexico City
589
19
205
53
Iztacalco
Mexico City
534
8
180
31
Cuauhtémoc
Mexico City
528
14
195
44
Puebla
Puebla
528
twenty
267
59
Coyoacan
Mexico City
507
13
144
31
Merida
Yucatan
476
18
93
22
Miguel Hidalgo
Mexico City
444
9
120
twenty-one
Xochimilco
Mexico City
440
5
110
17
Naucalpan
Mexico
431
eleven
238
24
Venustiano Carranza
Mexico City
410
8
146
29
How to read the rate per 100 thousand inhabitants?
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 23.13 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (96 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Baja California (62.62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Quintana Roo (60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 23.13 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.
