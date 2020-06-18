Here you can locate your locality and know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 159 thousand 793 cases of Covid-19, which have been registered in 1,744 municipalities, six more locations than those registered yesterday.

Authorities reported today 770 new deaths from the pandemic, With which they already add 19 thousand 80 deaths.

In the following box you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, until this Wednesday, June 17.


Data

These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:

Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths

Iztapalapa
CDMX
6957
2219
200
868

G. A. Madero
CDMX
5091
1680
119
791

Puebla
Puebla
4035
1368
147
417

Mexicali
Baja California
3928
1332
twenty-one
667

Center
Tabasco
3585
810
89
386

Ecatepec
Mexico
2917
1238
78
371

Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
2906
1201
104
424

Tlalpan
CDMX
2812
627
75
198

Alvaro Obregon
CDMX
2619
818
51
332

Xochimilco
CDMX
2582
493
46
158

Veracruz
Veracruz
2532
925
97
375

Tijuana
Baja California
2489
1640
38
785

Coyoacán
CDMX
2438
631
55
208

Acapulco
Warrior
2386
679
66
361

Culiacan
Sinaloa
2298
914
94
443

Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
2281
693
49
291

Azcapotzalco
CDMX
2136
649
25
253

Iztacalco
CDMX
2112
621
49
245

V. Carranza
CDMX
2016
584
44
213

Lion
Guanajuato
1990
404
12
81

Data by state

Entity
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths

Aguascalientes
1619
330
19
87

Baja California
7242
3257
70
1581

Baja California Sur
1055
158
twenty-one
62

Campeche
1096
339
64
126

Coahuila
2371
339
24
140

Colima
324
147
10
39

Chiapas
3447
1069
168
332

Chihuahua
2404
1217
359
504

Mexico City
38871
10555
826
4132

Durango
1090
252
2. 3
97

Guanajuato
4061
957
83
215

Warrior
3782
1343
179
661

gentleman
2983
1214
109
469

Jalisco
4495
1291
146
398

Mexico
25227
10661
646
3172

Michoacán
3984
813
48
325

Morelos
1980
979
59
356

Nayarit
1131
355
26
126

New Lion
3245
606
104
199

Oaxaca
3450
970
118
400

Puebla
6284
2360
258
805

Queretaro
1574
598
28
195

Quintana Roo
2659
1093
162
498

San Luis Potosi
1922
311
48
98

Sinaloa
6019
2181
217
947

Sonora
4192
1067
59
360

Tabasco
7330
1580
162
773

Tamaulipas
3520
492
30
218

Tlaxcala
1849
639
166
248

Veracruz
7235
3149
331
1151

Yucatan
2772
702
60
298

Zacatecas
580
198
31
68