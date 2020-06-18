Here you can locate your locality and know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 159 thousand 793 cases of Covid-19, which have been registered in 1,744 municipalities, six more locations than those registered yesterday.

Authorities reported today 770 new deaths from the pandemic, With which they already add 19 thousand 80 deaths.

In the following box you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, until this Wednesday, June 17.



Data

These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

6957

2219

200

868

G. A. Madero

CDMX

5091

1680

119

791

Puebla

Puebla

4035

1368

147

417

Mexicali

Baja California

3928

1332

twenty-one

667

Center

Tabasco

3585

810

89

386

Ecatepec

Mexico

2917

1238

78

371

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

2906

1201

104

424

Tlalpan

CDMX

2812

627

75

198

Alvaro Obregon

CDMX

2619

818

51

332

Xochimilco

CDMX

2582

493

46

158

Veracruz

Veracruz

2532

925

97

375

Tijuana

Baja California

2489

1640

38

785

Coyoacán

CDMX

2438

631

55

208

Acapulco

Warrior

2386

679

66

361

Culiacan

Sinaloa

2298

914

94

443

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

2281

693

49

291

Azcapotzalco

CDMX

2136

649

25

253

Iztacalco

CDMX

2112

621

49

245

V. Carranza

CDMX

2016

584

44

213

Lion

Guanajuato

1990

404

12

81

Data by state

Entity

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Aguascalientes

1619

330

19

87

Baja California

7242

3257

70

1581

Baja California Sur

1055

158

twenty-one

62

Campeche

1096

339

64

126

Coahuila

2371

339

24

140

Colima

324

147

10

39

Chiapas

3447

1069

168

332

Chihuahua

2404

1217

359

504

Mexico City

38871

10555

826

4132

Durango

1090

252

2. 3

97

Guanajuato

4061

957

83

215

Warrior

3782

1343

179

661

gentleman

2983

1214

109

469

Jalisco

4495

1291

146

398

Mexico

25227

10661

646

3172

Michoacán

3984

813

48

325

Morelos

1980

979

59

356

Nayarit

1131

355

26

126

New Lion

3245

606

104

199

Oaxaca

3450

970

118

400

Puebla

6284

2360

258

805

Queretaro

1574

598

28

195

Quintana Roo

2659

1093

162

498

San Luis Potosi

1922

311

48

98

Sinaloa

6019

2181

217

947

Sonora

4192

1067

59

360

Tabasco

7330

1580

162

773

Tamaulipas

3520

492

30

218

Tlaxcala

1849

639

166

248

Veracruz

7235

3149

331

1151

Yucatan

2772

702

60

298

Zacatecas

580

198

31

68