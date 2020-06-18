Here you can locate your locality and know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.
The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 159 thousand 793 cases of Covid-19, which have been registered in 1,744 municipalities, six more locations than those registered yesterday.
Authorities reported today 770 new deaths from the pandemic, With which they already add 19 thousand 80 deaths.
In the following box you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, until this Wednesday, June 17.
Data
These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
6957
2219
200
868
G. A. Madero
CDMX
5091
1680
119
791
Puebla
Puebla
4035
1368
147
417
Mexicali
Baja California
3928
1332
twenty-one
667
Center
Tabasco
3585
810
89
386
Ecatepec
Mexico
2917
1238
78
371
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
2906
1201
104
424
Tlalpan
CDMX
2812
627
75
198
Alvaro Obregon
CDMX
2619
818
51
332
Xochimilco
CDMX
2582
493
46
158
Veracruz
Veracruz
2532
925
97
375
Tijuana
Baja California
2489
1640
38
785
Coyoacán
CDMX
2438
631
55
208
Acapulco
Warrior
2386
679
66
361
Culiacan
Sinaloa
2298
914
94
443
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
2281
693
49
291
Azcapotzalco
CDMX
2136
649
25
253
Iztacalco
CDMX
2112
621
49
245
V. Carranza
CDMX
2016
584
44
213
Lion
Guanajuato
1990
404
12
81
Data by state
Entity
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Aguascalientes
1619
330
19
87
Baja California
7242
3257
70
1581
Baja California Sur
1055
158
twenty-one
62
Campeche
1096
339
64
126
Coahuila
2371
339
24
140
Colima
324
147
10
39
Chiapas
3447
1069
168
332
Chihuahua
2404
1217
359
504
Mexico City
38871
10555
826
4132
Durango
1090
252
2. 3
97
Guanajuato
4061
957
83
215
Warrior
3782
1343
179
661
gentleman
2983
1214
109
469
Jalisco
4495
1291
146
398
Mexico
25227
10661
646
3172
Michoacán
3984
813
48
325
Morelos
1980
979
59
356
Nayarit
1131
355
26
126
New Lion
3245
606
104
199
Oaxaca
3450
970
118
400
Puebla
6284
2360
258
805
Queretaro
1574
598
28
195
Quintana Roo
2659
1093
162
498
San Luis Potosi
1922
311
48
98
Sinaloa
6019
2181
217
947
Sonora
4192
1067
59
360
Tabasco
7330
1580
162
773
Tamaulipas
3520
492
30
218
Tlaxcala
1849
639
166
248
Veracruz
7235
3149
331
1151
Yucatan
2772
702
60
298
Zacatecas
580
198
31
68