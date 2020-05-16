Nationwide, a rate of 32.77 diagnoses is recorded for every 100,000 inhabitants, but in Mexico City the figure is 138 and in Tabasco, 85 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

This Friday the Ministry of Health reported that there are already 45 thousand 32 cases made up of Covid-19, which are distributed in one thousand 198 municipalities, 19 more locations than this Thursday. The Mexico City and the State of Mexico concentrate 20 thousand 26 of the cases, which represents 44.5 percent of the national total.

According to official data they have passed away 4 thousand 767 people diagnosed with this coronavirus, an increase in 290 deaths: Mexico City registers 997 deaths and the State of Mexico 667.

In the following search engine you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:

DATA

These are the municipalities with the most cases:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

2479

993

94

208

G. A. Madero

CDMX

1611

666

61

215

Tijuana

Baja California

1462

904

28

354

Center

Tabasco

1288

390

47

152

Mexicali

Baja California

1254

433

6

113

Culiacan

Sinaloa

1065

449

39

167

Tlalpan

CDMX

1014

236

26

fifty

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

1003

492

36

85

Ecatepec

Mexico

983

528

2. 3

69

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

929

474

91

181

Alvaro Obregon

CDMX

800

299

24

81

Coyoacan

CDMX

759

213

twenty

47

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

738

287

19

79

Iztacalco

CDMX

730

254

17

52

Puebla

Puebla

713

338

25

80

Xochimilco

CDMX

660

176

8

3. 4

Veracruz

Veracruz

627

264

58

63

V. Carranza

CDMX

626

221

13

47

Naucalpan

Mexico

612

337

16

33

Merida

Yucatan

604

116

twenty

31

How to read the rate per 100 thousand inhabitants?

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 32.77 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (138 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (85 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (84 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 32.77 means you are in an area that is above the national average for Covid-19 incidence.