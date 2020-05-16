Nationwide, a rate of 32.77 diagnoses is recorded for every 100,000 inhabitants, but in Mexico City the figure is 138 and in Tabasco, 85 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.
This Friday the Ministry of Health reported that there are already 45 thousand 32 cases made up of Covid-19, which are distributed in one thousand 198 municipalities, 19 more locations than this Thursday. The Mexico City and the State of Mexico concentrate 20 thousand 26 of the cases, which represents 44.5 percent of the national total.
According to official data they have passed away 4 thousand 767 people diagnosed with this coronavirus, an increase in 290 deaths: Mexico City registers 997 deaths and the State of Mexico 667.
In the following search engine you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:
DATA
These are the municipalities with the most cases:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
2479
993
94
208
G. A. Madero
CDMX
1611
666
61
215
Tijuana
Baja California
1462
904
28
354
Center
Tabasco
1288
390
47
152
Mexicali
Baja California
1254
433
6
113
Culiacan
Sinaloa
1065
449
39
167
Tlalpan
CDMX
1014
236
26
fifty
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
1003
492
36
85
Ecatepec
Mexico
983
528
2. 3
69
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
929
474
91
181
Alvaro Obregon
CDMX
800
299
24
81
Coyoacan
CDMX
759
213
twenty
47
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
738
287
19
79
Iztacalco
CDMX
730
254
17
52
Puebla
Puebla
713
338
25
80
Xochimilco
CDMX
660
176
8
3. 4
Veracruz
Veracruz
627
264
58
63
V. Carranza
CDMX
626
221
13
47
Naucalpan
Mexico
612
337
16
33
Merida
Yucatan
604
116
twenty
31
How to read the rate per 100 thousand inhabitants?
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 32.77 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (138 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (85 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (84 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 32.77 means you are in an area that is above the national average for Covid-19 incidence.