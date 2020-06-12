There are already 133,974 confirmed diagnoses of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to data published by the Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 133 thousand 974 confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19, which are scattered in one thousand 662 municipalities, 12 more than those reported this Wednesday.
Then you can locate your municipality, to know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants this May 30, last day of the National Day of Healthy Distance:
Data
These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
6235
2048
183
760
G. A. Madero
CDMX
4431
1488
108
651
Mexicali
Baja California
3509
1207
18
544
Puebla
Puebla
3125
1157
132
335
Center
Tabasco
3067
762
85
352
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
2617
1094
99
375
Ecatepec
Mexico
2464
1029
66
296
Tlalpan
CDMX
2451
542
66
175
Tijuana
Baja California
2421
1597
38
742
TO. Obregon
CDMX
2275
743
43
267
Xochimilco
CDMX
2232
438
42
131
Veracruz
Veracruz
2164
793
91
290
Coyoacán
CDMX
2130
543
51
180
Culiacan
Sinaloa
2085
839
87
403
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
2014
643
44
249
Acapulco
Warrior
1924
562
56
258
Iztacalco
CDMX
1922
570
44
214
Azcapotzalco
CDMX
1858
564
22
211
V. Carranza
CDMX
1757
522
38
182
Tláhuac
CDMX
1641
292
16
89
Data by state
Entity
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
CDMX
34077
9491
738
3507
Mexico
21631
9340
576
2607
Baja California
6620
3051
64
1402
Tabasco
6093
1475
153
710
Veracruz
5913
2641
305
934
Sinaloa
5191
1906
187
829
Puebla
4988
2047
223
677
Sonora
3548
850
52
258
Jalisco
3511
948
110
301
Michoacán
3176
658
44
262
Guanajuato
3053
679
63
172
Warrior
3018
1107
144
509
Chiapas
2959
889
139
265
Tamaulipas
2582
361
27
168
Oaxaca
2537
669
93
292
gentleman
2518
1046
94
408
Yucatan
2340
588
53
230
Quintana Roo
2329
1002
157
455
New Lion
2222
433
74
154
Chihuahua
2103
1081
333
432
Coahuila
1846
282
19
115
Morelos
1758
888
59
327
Tlaxcala
1554
556
143
218
San Luis Potosi
1524
248
40
85
Queretaro
1346
506
26
156
Aguascalientes
1320
266
16
64
Baja California Sur
918
146
twenty
49
Nayarit
907
293
twenty-one
103
Campeche
904
289
59
107
Durango
775
194
17
59
Zacatecas
461
168
30
56
Colima
252
122
8
33
How to read the rate per 100 thousand inhabitants?
Using the data that appears in the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, you can locate your municipality on the national scene.
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 94.37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (378 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (237 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (182).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 94.37 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.