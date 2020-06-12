There are already 133,974 confirmed diagnoses of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to data published by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 133 thousand 974 confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19, which are scattered in one thousand 662 municipalities, 12 more than those reported this Wednesday.

Then you can locate your municipality, to know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants this May 30, last day of the National Day of Healthy Distance:

Data

These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

6235

2048

183

760

G. A. Madero

CDMX

4431

1488

108

651

Mexicali

Baja California

3509

1207

18

544

Puebla

Puebla

3125

1157

132

335

Center

Tabasco

3067

762

85

352

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

2617

1094

99

375

Ecatepec

Mexico

2464

1029

66

296

Tlalpan

CDMX

2451

542

66

175

Tijuana

Baja California

2421

1597

38

742

TO. Obregon

CDMX

2275

743

43

267

Xochimilco

CDMX

2232

438

42

131

Veracruz

Veracruz

2164

793

91

290

Coyoacán

CDMX

2130

543

51

180

Culiacan

Sinaloa

2085

839

87

403

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

2014

643

44

249

Acapulco

Warrior

1924

562

56

258

Iztacalco

CDMX

1922

570

44

214

Azcapotzalco

CDMX

1858

564

22

211

V. Carranza

CDMX

1757

522

38

182

Tláhuac

CDMX

1641

292

16

89

Data by state

Entity

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

CDMX

34077

9491

738

3507

Mexico

21631

9340

576

2607

Baja California

6620

3051

64

1402

Tabasco

6093

1475

153

710

Veracruz

5913

2641

305

934

Sinaloa

5191

1906

187

829

Puebla

4988

2047

223

677

Sonora

3548

850

52

258

Jalisco

3511

948

110

301

Michoacán

3176

658

44

262

Guanajuato

3053

679

63

172

Warrior

3018

1107

144

509

Chiapas

2959

889

139

265

Tamaulipas

2582

361

27

168

Oaxaca

2537

669

93

292

gentleman

2518

1046

94

408

Yucatan

2340

588

53

230

Quintana Roo

2329

1002

157

455

New Lion

2222

433

74

154

Chihuahua

2103

1081

333

432

Coahuila

1846

282

19

115

Morelos

1758

888

59

327

Tlaxcala

1554

556

143

218

San Luis Potosi

1524

248

40

85

Queretaro

1346

506

26

156

Aguascalientes

1320

266

16

64

Baja California Sur

918

146

twenty

49

Nayarit

907

293

twenty-one

103

Campeche

904

289

59

107

Durango

775

194

17

59

Zacatecas

461

168

30

56

Colima

252

122

8

33

How to read the rate per 100 thousand inhabitants?

Using the data that appears in the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, you can locate your municipality on the national scene.

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 94.37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (378 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (237 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (182).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 94.37 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.