Here you can find out the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 154,863 confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19, which correspond to people who reported living in 1,738 municipalities.

According to official data, the death of 18 thousand 310 people, 730 more than this Monday, which means an increase of 4.15 percent.

In the following box you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, until this Tuesday.

Data

These are the municipalities with the most cases of the new coronavirus registered until this Tuesday, June 16:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Intensive care

Hospitalized

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

6849

198

2197

828

G. A. Madero

CDMX

5008

118

1658

753

Mexicali

Baja California

3864

twenty-one

1307

655

Puebla

Puebla

3748

143

1329

385

Center

Tabasco

3487

87

800

382

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

2880

103

1196

412

Ecatepec

Mexico

2850

74

1211

352

Tlalpan

CDMX

2759

73

616

191

TO. Obregon

CDMX

2554

49

810

320

Xochimilco

CDMX

2529

46

488

152

Veracruz

Veracruz

2494

95

911

361

Tijuana

Baja California

2479

38

1640

780

Coyoacán

CDMX

2398

55

621

202

Acapulco

Warrior

2312

64

652

320

Culiacan

Sinaloa

2282

94

913

437

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

2245

47

685

270

Azcapotzalco

CDMX

2103

24

641

239

Iztacalco

CDMX

2073

48

616

236

V. Carranza

CDMX

1989

44

578

204

Lion

Guanajuato

1862

12

374

74

Data by state

Entity

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Aguascalientes

1561

309

18

78

Baja California

7120

3218

70

1561

Baja California Sur

1040

156

twenty

57

Campeche

1056

332

63

124

Coahuila

2288

325

2. 3

135

Colima

307

144

10

38

Chiapas

3402

1052

163

318

Chihuahua

2. 3. 4. 5

1189

349

493

Mexico City

38117

10427

815

3951

Durango

1003

231

twenty-one

78

Guanajuato

3876

904

82

204

Warrior

3633

1290

174

611

gentleman

2860

1163

107

454

Jalisco

4289

1224

136

357

Mexico

24564

10452

631

3019

Michoacán

3666

750

47

308

Morelos

1925

956

59

351

Nayarit

1085

347

27

125

New Lion

2991

560

87

191

Oaxaca

3318

929

113

388

Puebla

5901

2307

250

760

Queretaro

1533

578

28

192

Quintana Roo

2562

1073

162

487

San Luis Potosi

1840

292

44

92

Sinaloa

5945

2163

216

927

Sonora

4134

1051

59

351

Tabasco

7107

1556

159

757

Tamaulipas

3385

471

30

204

Tlaxcala

1791

623

162

245

Veracruz

6973

3055

325

1117

Yucatan

2686

687

59

272

Zacatecas

560

187

31

65