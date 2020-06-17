Here you can find out the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 154,863 confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19, which correspond to people who reported living in 1,738 municipalities.

According to official data, the death of 18 thousand 310 people, 730 more than this Monday, which means an increase of 4.15 percent.

In the following box you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, until this Tuesday.

Data

These are the municipalities with the most cases of the new coronavirus registered until this Tuesday, June 16:

Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Intensive care
Hospitalized
Deaths

Iztapalapa
CDMX
6849
198
2197
828

G. A. Madero
CDMX
5008
118
1658
753

Mexicali
Baja California
3864
twenty-one
1307
655

Puebla
Puebla
3748
143
1329
385

Center
Tabasco
3487
87
800
382

Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
2880
103
1196
412

Ecatepec
Mexico
2850
74
1211
352

Tlalpan
CDMX
2759
73
616
191

TO. Obregon
CDMX
2554
49
810
320

Xochimilco
CDMX
2529
46
488
152

Veracruz
Veracruz
2494
95
911
361

Tijuana
Baja California
2479
38
1640
780

Coyoacán
CDMX
2398
55
621
202

Acapulco
Warrior
2312
64
652
320

Culiacan
Sinaloa
2282
94
913
437

Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
2245
47
685
270

Azcapotzalco
CDMX
2103
24
641
239

Iztacalco
CDMX
2073
48
616
236

V. Carranza
CDMX
1989
44
578
204

Lion
Guanajuato
1862
12
374
74

Data by state

Entity
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths

Aguascalientes
1561
309
18
78

Baja California
7120
3218
70
1561

Baja California Sur
1040
156
twenty
57

Campeche
1056
332
63
124

Coahuila
2288
325
2. 3
135

Colima
307
144
10
38

Chiapas
3402
1052
163
318

Chihuahua
2. 3. 4. 5
1189
349
493

Mexico City
38117
10427
815
3951

Durango
1003
231
twenty-one
78

Guanajuato
3876
904
82
204

Warrior
3633
1290
174
611

gentleman
2860
1163
107
454

Jalisco
4289
1224
136
357

Mexico
24564
10452
631
3019

Michoacán
3666
750
47
308

Morelos
1925
956
59
351

Nayarit
1085
347
27
125

New Lion
2991
560
87
191

Oaxaca
3318
929
113
388

Puebla
5901
2307
250
760

Queretaro
1533
578
28
192

Quintana Roo
2562
1073
162
487

San Luis Potosi
1840
292
44
92

Sinaloa
5945
2163
216
927

Sonora
4134
1051
59
351

Tabasco
7107
1556
159
757

Tamaulipas
3385
471
30
204

Tlaxcala
1791
623
162
245

Veracruz
6973
3055
325
1117

Yucatan
2686
687
59
272

Zacatecas
560
187
31
65