Here you can find out the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.
The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 154,863 confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19, which correspond to people who reported living in 1,738 municipalities.
According to official data, the death of 18 thousand 310 people, 730 more than this Monday, which means an increase of 4.15 percent.
In the following box you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, until this Tuesday.
Data
These are the municipalities with the most cases of the new coronavirus registered until this Tuesday, June 16:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Intensive care
Hospitalized
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
6849
198
2197
828
G. A. Madero
CDMX
5008
118
1658
753
Mexicali
Baja California
3864
twenty-one
1307
655
Puebla
Puebla
3748
143
1329
385
Center
Tabasco
3487
87
800
382
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
2880
103
1196
412
Ecatepec
Mexico
2850
74
1211
352
Tlalpan
CDMX
2759
73
616
191
TO. Obregon
CDMX
2554
49
810
320
Xochimilco
CDMX
2529
46
488
152
Veracruz
Veracruz
2494
95
911
361
Tijuana
Baja California
2479
38
1640
780
Coyoacán
CDMX
2398
55
621
202
Acapulco
Warrior
2312
64
652
320
Culiacan
Sinaloa
2282
94
913
437
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
2245
47
685
270
Azcapotzalco
CDMX
2103
24
641
239
Iztacalco
CDMX
2073
48
616
236
V. Carranza
CDMX
1989
44
578
204
Lion
Guanajuato
1862
12
374
74
Data by state
Entity
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Aguascalientes
1561
309
18
78
Baja California
7120
3218
70
1561
Baja California Sur
1040
156
twenty
57
Campeche
1056
332
63
124
Coahuila
2288
325
2. 3
135
Colima
307
144
10
38
Chiapas
3402
1052
163
318
Chihuahua
2. 3. 4. 5
1189
349
493
Mexico City
38117
10427
815
3951
Durango
1003
231
twenty-one
78
Guanajuato
3876
904
82
204
Warrior
3633
1290
174
611
gentleman
2860
1163
107
454
Jalisco
4289
1224
136
357
Mexico
24564
10452
631
3019
Michoacán
3666
750
47
308
Morelos
1925
956
59
351
Nayarit
1085
347
27
125
New Lion
2991
560
87
191
Oaxaca
3318
929
113
388
Puebla
5901
2307
250
760
Queretaro
1533
578
28
192
Quintana Roo
2562
1073
162
487
San Luis Potosi
1840
292
44
92
Sinaloa
5945
2163
216
927
Sonora
4134
1051
59
351
Tabasco
7107
1556
159
757
Tamaulipas
3385
471
30
204
Tlaxcala
1791
623
162
245
Veracruz
6973
3055
325
1117
Yucatan
2686
687
59
272
Zacatecas
560
187
31
65