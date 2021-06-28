Check here the complete list of winners of the BET Awards 2021

MEXICO CITY

In addition to celebrating female artists, the BET Awards also highlighted gay pride with a seductive performance by Lil Nas X and Queen Latifah, who thanked her reported partner and son when she received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

If you missed them, here we leave you the complete list of winners of the 2021 BET Awards, which were presented on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

_ Video of the year: Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’.

_ Best Female R & B / Pop Artist: HER _ Best Male R & B / Pop Artist: Chris Brown. _ Best female hip hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion. _ Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Lil Baby. _ Best New Artist: Giveon. _ Best group: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak).

_ Best collaboration: Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’. _ Album of the year: Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Heaux Tales’. _ Viewer’s Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion with Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’. _ Lifetime Achievement Award: Queen Latifah. _ Dr. Bobby Jones Award for Best Gospel / Inspirational: Kirk Franklin, ‘Strong God’. _ BET HER Award: SZA, ‘Good Days’. _ Video Director of the Year: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard. _ Best Actress: Andra Day. _ Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman. _ Best film: ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.

_ Young star: Marsai Martin. _ Female Athlete of the Year: Naomi Osaka. _ Male Athlete of the Year: LeBron James. _ Best international artist: Burna Boy (Nigeria). _ Viewer’s Choice Award for Best International Artist: Bree Runway (UK).



*** MJPR ***