They denounce that nursing homes in the United States want to keep the coronavirus checks (COVID-19) that their residents received, so some legislators seek to stop this practice, according to information published on their website by the NBCNews channel.

It should be remembered that the aid checks that are being delivered by the federal government headed by Donald Trump, amount to $ 1.2o0 per person.

This situation would worsen the financial situation of beneficiaries who have been affected in their income by the coronavirus pandemic, not only in the United States but throughout the world.

Upon learning of the alleged maneuvers of the asylum managers, some senators have already put their batteries and will try to stop the bad intentions.

Chuck Grassley and Ron Wyden were the lawmakers who have already raised their voices to find ways to help seniors living in shelters.

Therefore, they have asked the inspector general of Health and Human Services to issue a warning or strong call to those in charge of these places, so that they are aware that this intention is “illegal and incorrect.”

In turn, Richard Neal and Frank Pallone in the Lower House, reminded the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that this money awarded as aid for the coronavirus is not labeled as an income that nursing homes can claim as their own.

Given this, Neal and Pallone made an energetic call and verbatim said that they should not be “forced to deliver their checks for fear of being expelled from their homes” and added that in case any of this amount was already taken , will have to return.

According to the most recent count and published on June 1 of this year by the AP news agency, about 26 thousand residents of nursing homes in the United States have died of coronavirus, revealing a number that is likely to continue increasing.

The information was obtained by the AP agency from a memorandum prepared for US Governors by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The figures are only partial. The document states that the numbers are based on reports received from 80 percent of America’s nursing homes.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid, which runs nursing homes nationwide, also told governors that it is increasing fines for nursing home violations.

This move by the nursing homes to want to obtain checks for coronavirus was denounced by the elderly justice entity of the Federal Trade Commission.

It was explained that he received credible reports from Iowa and other states, which is why the Oregon attorney general issued a “scam alert”, considering that this practice is incorrect and illegal.

In their defense, the nursing home community responded the following according to NBCNews: “We are not aware of widespread problems with resident stimulus funds.”