Journalist Elena Milashina had received death threats before, but never as directly as those of the fierce leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who on social media incited violence against her for her articles on the new coronavirus.

Ramzan Kadyrov “was direct in saying what he was going to do with me, and how. This was the first time he said it this way, so specifically,” Milashina, 42, told ..

“If the threat were real … I could not ensure my life by taking any action. It is not possible,” he added.

Kadyrov’s response to the coronavirus pandemic strengthens his reputation as an intolerant man of dissent or criticism, with new accusations of using police intimidation and press censorship.

“Once he understood the severity of the virus, he decided to combat it with characteristic excessive force, as always, using harsh measures and intimidation,” said Ekaterina Sokirianskaia, director of the Center for Conflict Analysis and Prevention and a longtime observer from Chechnya. weather.

“This is something he knows how to do,” he said, referring to Kadyrov. “This is something he likes to do,” he added.

Kadyrov emerged as the undisputed number one in Chechnya after the murder of his father, Akhmad, in a 2004 bomb attack in the Chechen capital Grozny.

The Russian government attributes this 43-year-old man the ability to bring stability to the region after an Islamist insurgency that followed two wars, but human rights groups say this has been at the expense of all kinds of abuse, including murder. extrajudicial and kidnappings.

When the pandemic hit Russia, videos circulated on social media showing Chechen police patrolling the streets and imposing a curfew with batons.

Immediately warnings sounded in the mosques of the republic, of Muslim majority, on punishments for breaking the quarantine and not using protective equipment in public places.

The republic has recorded 347 coronavirus cases and six deaths, but observers fear the number is higher. Russia as a whole now has more than 60,000 cases and more than 550 deaths.

Some of Kadyrov’s responses to the crisis reflected his habitual and unpredictable style. When the Chechens complained that the hairdressers were closed, he appeared hairless and said with a big smile, “All of our beauty salons are closed, so, as our ancestors did, I decided to shave my head!”

But there was a threat along with bravado. Kadyrov has said that people who break the quarantine should be “killed”, and compared Chechens who do not maintain isolation and infect others with “terrorists” who should be buried in wells.

In an April 12 article titled “Dying from the coronavirus is a lesser evil,” Milashina reported that Chechens are fighting the virus in their homes, rather than seeking the support of poorly equipped hospitals, for fear of punitive retaliation. law enforcement.

Authorities “think that the main threat is the critics, not the virus. They can stop the information, but they cannot stop the problem,” he told . in a video interview from his home in Moscow.

A day after the article was published, Kadyrov derided his newspaper, the Novaya Gazeta, as “puppets of the West” and urged the Kremlin to “stop the inhumans who write and provoke our people.”

“If you want us to commit a crime and become criminals, just say it. One (of us) will bear this burden, this responsibility, and will be punished according to the law … Don’t make bandits and murderers of us,” he said.

When asked about Kadyrov’s comments, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Chechen leader’s response was “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Peskov dismissed the phrase as “emotional” rhetoric, saying it was understandable given the unprecedented pandemic.

In a final blow, the attorney general ordered the article removed and ruled that the “unreliable” report posed a threat to public health.

The Kremlin’s lukewarm response to the threat prompted condemnation at home and abroad.

More than 100 figures within civil society in Russia called for state protection for Milashina and for an investigation to be launched, in a call echoed by European diplomats, leading international rights groups and monitors of press freedom.

“The Kremlin is using the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse to hold Kadyrov accountable for an obvious death threat,” said Tanya Lokshina, associate director of Human Rights Watch for Europe and Central Asia.

“This is cynical and myopic,” he added.

However, Milashina has no hope for an investigation.

After she and a human rights defense lawyer were assaulted at a hotel in Grozny in February this year, a police investigation into the incident was halted without arrests, and following the loss of camera footage. of security.

“Between Kadyrov and me, Moscow will choose Kadyrov,” he said.