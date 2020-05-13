Surely you are a regular user of the video platform of the Internet giant, Google. In order to get the most out of YouTube, you should know all the keyboard shortcuts and hidden commands. Use this list of keyboard shortcuts (shortcuts) to quickly navigate YouTube and get better control over your video browsing experience.

These built-in keyboard shortcuts / shortcuts on YouTube are functional for any operating system, be it Windows, Linux, Chrome OS or Mac. The only downside is that they are not customizable. So, until you are used to all of them and can easily remember them, it is recommended to add this article to your favorites so that you can see them whenever you want.

YouTube cheats and shortcuts

Video navigation

Rewind 10 seconds of video: JA key Fast forward 10 seconds of video: L key Play / pause video: K key (or Space key, unless a button is highlighted) Go to next Frame of video while paused: Key, Go to Previous Frame of the video while paused: Key. Go to the beginning of the video: Start key or 0Go to the end of the video: End key Go to 10-90% of the video: Key 1-9.

Playback control

Mute / Activate Sound: MSkey Increase volume in full screen mode or if video is in active window: Up Arrow Key Decrease volume in full screen mode or if video is in active window: Down Arrow Key Increase playback speed:> Decrease playback speed: <

Navigation interface

Activate highlighted button: Space key Move between headings H1: Shift + 1 key combination Go to YouTube search bar: / Go to next video in playlist: Shift + NI key combination to previous video in playlist : Shift + P key combination Toggle full screen: F key (ESC key also works to exit full screen) Launch Multiplayer: l key View shortcut keys: Shift + key combination?

Many of the most current keys already have multimedia keys to go back, forward, pause the multimedia content. In short, playback controls. YouTube is designed to work with all those keys on your keyboard, but in case they may vary depending on the browser you use, as well as the operating system, for this there are these keyboard shortcuts / shortcuts that work in all work environments.

