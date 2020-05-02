Last week, fans of ‘Riverdale’ went crazy on social networks, but not because of an episode of the series but before the rumors that there was an infidelity in the courtship of two of its protagonists, that is why to clarify the doubts Cole Sprouse He spoke of his relationship with Lili Reinhart.

Rumors indicated that Cole Sprouse had been unfaithful to his girlfriend, both in the series and outside it, Lili Reinhart.

Fans went wild, and the couple garnered great media attention for a few days, before close friends of the couple began to give their side of the story.

After a week Cole Sprouse himself spoke about his relationship with Lili Reinhart and thus denied any rumors that he had cheated on the actress with the 18-year-old model Kaia Geber, who recently published a photo that fans analyzed and interpreted as that she and Sprouse had spent time together during the pandemic.

Cole Sprouse did not “justify” himself and instead openly denied all those rumorsHe also wanted to make sure that fans who spent time talking badly about their relationship and spreading rumors about his personal life knew that he wasn’t surprised, much less bothered.

For a long time, the actor who plays Jughead Jones has kept a fairly low profile in his personal life, and the relationship with Reinhart has forced him to be more visible than usual.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online who claim to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to invade my privacy precisely because I never like them, but attack my friends, make unfounded accusations, filter my address and send threats they are all qualities of madness and fanaticism, “wrote Sprouse.

The clarification came on the same day that a divisive, Jughead-centric episode of ‘Riverdale’ aired, which is about to conclude its fourth season on May 6.