Cheapest Xiaomi phones for Amazon Prime Day: these are the best you can buy | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Amazon Prime Day has left many mobiles at a bargain price, but above all there is a brand that has fully entered into these sales: Xiaomi, which I have with its main line as with POCO, it takes the top positions.

The Prime Day 2021 offers have already started, and they have: thousands of products in this store are already discounted in price, with particular attention to computers and electronics, as usual, although this campaign is increasingly more open to different sectors.

However, it is a classic that Prime Day is a good time to buy a mobile, and this year with much more reason, since Brands like Xiaomi have thrown themselves head first, putting a good part of their catalog on the showcase.

There are many Xiaomi phones that are cheaper on Amazon Prime Day, also in all segments, from the entry range to others just presented, such as the Xiaomi Mi 11, one of its flagships.

We collect the best offers, discounts and bargains that we can find during Prime Day on June 21 and 22, especially in technological products of all kinds.

We have chosen several of the most representative ones, with discounts that in some cases reach up to 50% on their original price.

Here are the ones that we have selected as the most important bargains.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 for € 99

With 3GB of RAM and Mediatek Helio G85 as a processor, this Xiaomi mobile has almost everything to succeed, including fast battery charging at 18W of power.

This device has been on sale for more than a year, although that does not make it less attractive, especially now that for the first time Amazon sells it for less than 100 euros.

It is the cheapest Xiaomi mobile on Prime Day, also with a certain difference. It was originally double the price so it’s an interesting bargain.

This phone has a screen Full HD +, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, in addition to a Mediatek processor that makes Android fluidity guaranteed.

One of the few drawbacks that can be put is that it does not have an NFC chip for mobile payments, although if you do not use them regularly this will not be a problem.

POCO M3 Pro 5G for € 145

POCO’s cheapest 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch screen, 48MP camera, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

We now turn to another of the best Prime Day bargains, and not only from Xiaomi but in general. It is the POCO M3 Pro, which with 5G connectivity is only 145 euros.

Not bad at all, especially if we take into account that it has been on sale for a very short time in Spain and that, as we have seen in its analysis, it offers excellent performance.

Beyond 5G, an already striking feature in such an affordable phone, it also has a 90 Hz refresh FHD + panel and a Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor that performs remarkably well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 for € 159

This mobile has an AMOLED screen, NFC for mobile payments and a Snapdragon 678 processor capable of moving all Android applications.

Although it has been going down in price little by little for some time, this Redmi Note 10 is undoubtedly interesting for the cost it has on this Prime Day, of 159 euros.

It is a mobile that guarantees, like almost all the Redmi Note so far, a very good performance on a day-to-day basis, especially for users who want to browse social networks, use messaging apps and take photos occasionally.

What’s more, It has a very good screen and 5,000 mAh battery that last two days with some ease..

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G for € 183

This mobile phone has a 90 Hz screen and 5G connectivity, in addition to other features that make it stand out if we take into account its low price.

As practically every year, the Redmi Note arrive in several versions, and in 2021 one could not miss one with 5G. Plus, while it typically costs a lot more, it’s now down to € 183 with the 128GB storage edition.

It is a good offer on a mobile with this connectivity, although without being the cheapest. By specifications it resembles the POCO M3 Pro 5G, although in this case it has much more capacity.

We have been able to submit it to analysis and we recommend you read it if you want to know everything it has to offer.

POCO X3 Pro for € 199

This is the new mid-high-end mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

POCO has put on sale quite a few mobiles lately, and some of them surprise with their power, such as the POCO X3 Pro, which with a Snapdragon 860 has a fairly low price.

On Prime Day 2021, this Xiaomi mobile (or POCO, it depends on how you look at it) costs only 199 euros with 256GB of capacity, which is in itself the lowest price we have seen on Amazon to date.

For performance you can look at the face of some high-mid-range mobiles that cost more than double.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite for € 263

With Snapdragon 732G and 6GB of RAM, power is guaranteed in this mobile, which also has NFC and fast charging at 33W, among other things.

Xiaomi’s flagship is the Mi 11, although as is often also common, it has a Lite version that is much cheaper. Specifically, it now costs 263 euros in several of its colors, such as blue or black.

Standard comes with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and it is a striking mobile for its design, very thin and light, although it also has enough power thanks to the Snapdragon 732G processor.

It does not have 5G, which is surprising, although due to the slow speed at which this network is deployed it may not be a key factor for many people.

Like other models on this list, we have been able to analyze it thoroughly.

POCO F3 for € 289

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also with the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

This phone responds to the demand of many users, who want everything that can be asked of a high-end but at a price within the reach of almost anyone. Right now you can buy it for 289 euros.

With a Snapdragon 870, 5G connectivity and WiFi 6, it is a mobile that will last for many years without becoming obsolete, a very safe bet for the best performance.

Its screen reaches 120 Hz, another premium touch that surprises and pleases when push comes to shove.

Xiaomi Mi 11 for € 644

Xiaomi’s new flagship comes with Snapdragon 888, 5G connection and 55W fast charging, in addition to other features that make it a top-notch high-end.

To close this list of Xiaomi phones on offer on Amazon Prime Day, of course, one of the best phones of this brand: the Mi 11, which drops to 644 euros.

They are 100 euros off the previous price, an ambitious discount, and this terminal is Xiaomi’s bet to stand up to the Samsung Galaxy S21 or iPhone 12.

It has the Snapdragon 888 as a processor, Qualcomm’s most powerful chip right now, as well as a 108 Mpx camera, among other things.

In your review we review all the characteristics and how it behaves when push comes to shove.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.