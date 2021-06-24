Cheapest Snapdragon 888 Your Eyes Will See This Week

One of Xiaomi’s smartphones arrives with maximum power and a spectacular price.

You can take the Xiaomi Mi 11i for only 394 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The only thing you have to do to get the best price is to apply the coupon 43VERANOALI.

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, one of the processors most powerful Qualcomm and one of the better fast uploads, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi 11i

The Xiaomi Mi 11i has a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Your brain is the Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm, a processor with which you can squeeze the most demanding applications. Xiaomi’s smartphone also incorporates 3 rear cameras and a battery of 4,520 mAh that you can load at full speed. For less than 400 euros, this Xiaomi Mi 11i is one of the best buys.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8888 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen 3 rear cameras 4,520 mAh battery and 33WNFC and 5G fast charging

