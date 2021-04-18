Cheaper than a Tiguan: a Volkswagen ID.4 for 25,465 euros

The arrival of the MOVES III Plan has broken the main barrier to access to the purchase of electric cars, a price that on average can be between 7,000 and 10,000 euros higher than an equivalent combustion car. Brands were already working on make electric cars cheaper, and with the up to 7,700 euros of aid to the purchase, some electric cars already have really competitive prices. You can buy a Mercedes EQA for the price of a Mercedes GLA 180 d, or you can buy a Volkswagen ID.4 for less than what the cheaper Volkswagen Tiguan will cost you.

The cheapest Volkswagen ID.4

The Volkswagen ID.4 is already on sale. It is Volkswagen’s electric SUV, and everything indicates that it will be a much more sold car than the Volkswagen ID.3, in the same way that the Volkswagen Tiguan is sold more than the Volkswagen Golf. The ID.4 range is structured around two battery sizes: 52 kWh or 77 kWh (both in their net capacity). Beyond these two battery sizes, we have different power levels for your rear electric motor, as well as various trim levels and different interior cosmetic packages.

The access ID.4 features are sufficient for regular use of the vehicle.

It is a very wide and relatively complex range, but as you might suppose, the hook price only refers to the access version. We would be talking about a Volkswagen ID.4 Pure, equipped with a 52 kWh battery, which allows you to have a WLTP range of 344 km. Its electric motor develops 149 hp, achieving a 0 to 100 km / h in 10.9 seconds. They are identical features to those of the Volkswagen Tiguan access, equipped with a 130 hp 1.5 TSI engine with manual transmission, except for its top speed: in the electric car it is electronically limited to 160 km / h.

In the Pure access finish we continue to have a 10-inch screen for the infotainment system, dual zone climate control or digital instrumentation, but aesthetically we have to settle for a simple cloth upholstery, 18-inch wheels. However, it is a really equipped car in other respects: it has adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors or traffic sign recognition system. It is simply not the most colorful version.

Its price requires financing the purchase and qualifying for the MOVES III Plan with scrapping a vehicle.

Volkswagen promises us that we can take home this ID.4 Pure for only 25,465 euros. How is this possible? It is, first of all, applying all the commercial campaigns currently in force. What’s more, forces us to finance the purchase with Volkswagen Finance, with conditions and permanence not specified on the website. Finally, we have to take advantage of the aid of the MOVES III Plan, scrapping a car that is at least 7 years old that we own. For electric cars like the ID.4, the subsidy reaches 7,000 euros.

If we live in a municipality with less than 5,000 inhabitants, or have some degree of disability, the subsidy can be increased by an additional 700 euros – 10% of the initial amount.

Alternatives to the Volkswagen ID.4

For the moment, alternatives to the Volkswagen ID.4 They are superior in price, but also in performance and perceived quality. One of its most direct rivals is the Skoda Enyaq, which is not yet for sale in Spain. The access Ford Mustang Mach-E has an access price of 48,475 euros, although it has a power of 269 hp and a clearly superior interior quality. Another alternative could be the Tesla Model Y, but its price is much higher and it can even benefit from the aid of the MOVES III Plan because of it.

