Cheap smartwatch recommendations from the experts at Engadget

The smartwatch market continues to grow and no, you no longer have to spend hundreds of euros to find a good smartwatch. Although the ideal model is the one that best suits your needs and expectations, the democratization of the sector and the available alternatives mean that you can find the most interesting cheap smartwatches. We have asked the editors of Engadget who know the most about smart watches and test more models which smartwatch is the best for less than 100 euros: these are your answers.

Enrique Perez

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini (74 euros) is my choice for less than 100 euros. What I value the most in this strip is the design and here I think the Amazfit is right with a very light and slim design, with a 2.5D glass that fits very well.

We have a 1.43-inch always-on AMOLED screen and it is quite complete at the sensor level with the presence of 24h monitoring of heart rate, SpO2 and GPS.

Its battery level is somewhat lower than other larger models, but with 14 days of autonomy (or more than a week with intense use) I think it is enough. And its lighter design deserves it.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e (99 euros) is a watch with an outstanding battery and a very comfortable design. I have a weakness for lightweight watches and although there are some limitations such as that it cannot be used for calls or we do not have access to new applications, it has a sufficiently capable proprietary operating system, fairly accurate measurements and a quality screen. A smartwatch with an excellent value for money now that important offers are starting to arrive.

Jose Garcia Nieto

For about 100 euros we can get several interesting smart watches. The first of them is the Xiaomi Mi Watch (99 euros), which is a smartwatch that, Within the basics, it will meet the needs of any basic user.

It is an elegant watch, with a very solvent AMOLED screen, integrated GPS chip and an autonomy of two weeks. Good buy, no doubt.

Another model to consider is the Amazfit GTS 2 mini (74 euros). It is a “small” watch, in quotes, that mounts a 1.55-inch AMOLED screen, a 220 mAh battery with a range of up to two weeks and blood oxygen measurement. Amazfit is doing a very good job with its watches and this model does not fall short. It is also recommended.

The third that I would recommend would be the Amazfit Bip U Pro (53 euros). I see this as more suitable for those who look for a simpler thing, that has a SpO2 sensor, GPS and an autonomy of one week. It is not the most beautiful watch in the world, but in quality / price ratio it is quite good.

Ricardo Aguilar

In my top of cheap smart watches, the Huawei Watch Fit (79 euros) cannot be missing. Have good battery, almost 100 sports modes and a curious design, but functional. It is for less than 80 euros on Amazon, so it is a real gift.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini (74 euros) is also a must. Less than 100 euros for a watch with two weeks of battery life, curved glass, blood oxygen measurement and 70 sports modes, almost nothing. Another of its great advantages is that it comes with an AMOLED screen, something that allows the blacks to be purer and the overall experience of the excellent panel.

Ivan Linares

In terms of smart watches, I would recommend spending just over 100 euros and going for a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a TicWatch Pro 3 GPS; Too bad they can triple the established budget (there are times when you find good deals on the Samsung, it’s a matter of searching). If we set the limit to 100 euros my recommendation leads to a pair of Huawei.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e (99 euros) is one of the best that can be found for less than 100 euros (Maybe you have to wait for an offer).

Round dial, 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, battery that lasts two weeks, loaded with sensors and without the GPS positioning escaping, something basic for me in a smartwatch (I do sports outdoors and I don’t take my mobile with me) . It is beautiful, has a very good construction and is also complete.

That the classic style of watch does not finish convincing? There is the Huawei Watch Fit (79 euros), a smartwatch with a rectangular AMOLED screen (1.64 inches) that does not dispense with GPS or sensors such as heart rate or blood oxygen saturation. It is elegant, comfortable and stylish for those who prefer that style.

Javier Pastor

If you like the aesthetics of Apple Watch and square screen watches I think the veteran Amazfit GTS (82 euros) has hit the spot with its quantizer clock.

In addition to integrating GPS and a multitude of physical activity profiles, it is submersible (5 ATM) and therefore also allows for the quantification of swimming activities. Too bad it doesn’t have NFC, but of course, at that price it’s a harder option to find.

Another good option is the Huawei Watch GT 2e (99 euros) that has a round “premium” design that also has GPS, heart rate, and even VO2 Max estimation.

Also valid for swimming and quantifying the lengths in the pool, it is similar in terms of performance and boasts a great autonomy of 14 days, but as I say, it follows that round design, so we have a good option in each case.

Samuel Fernandez

If at this time my budget barrier were 100 euros, I think I would opt for the Huawei Watch GT 2e (99 euros). Two weeks of autonomy, good vibration to find out about the notifications that come from my ‘always-in-silence’ phone and in general a pretty cool design. Of course, 46 millimeters of sphere, keep that in mind. It is my personal watch, highly recommended.

