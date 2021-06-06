Cheap shares with dividend yield of the Ibex 35

The Ibex 35 continues with its recovery despite the recent fall in electricity that has occurred this week and which has come to chain three consecutive days of decline. The securities that keep the Spanish stock market afloat are ArcelorMittal, Repsol, Acerinox, Telefonica and Mapfre, which stand out in aspects such as the price at which they are listed on profits, by their book value or by their dividend.

All this has given the Ibex 35 a revaluation of more than 13.6% so far this year with a figure of up to 18 values ​​of the Spanish selective that improve these profitability figures in 2021. According to the consensus of analysts from .. Specifically, the shares that are seeing the longest run at this time are PharmaMar with 37.4%, Indra with 36%, Solaria with 35.4%, ACS with 27.3%, Cellnex with 22.85% , Grifols 20.3%, Endesa 17.6% and Siemens-Gamesa 15.16%.

However, the government-sponsored plan to adjust the remuneration of hydroelectric and nuclear energy has weighed down on the electricity sector throughout the week, with Endesa and Iberdrola as the most affected due to the impact of this modification, followed by Acciona and Naturgy, which within the sector is the one with the best results in terms of capitalization.

Another company that needs to be mentioned this week is MERLIN Properties, which is positioned as the most diversified Socimi and opens the door to an upward cycle in the real estate sector. According to María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, “It will not be a quick take-off, nor without difficulties, but the indicators are improving and the semaphore for investment in this sector is already in amber. We can now take positions and the best options are those with diversified businesses, controlled debts and discounts compared to the valuation of their assets ”.

Secondly, the focus points to Fluidra, which this week has positioned itself as one of the stocks that have stood out the most within the Ibex 35, reflecting great upside potential. María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, attributes this positive trend “to the boost of earnings figures that grow quarter by quarter and a healthy balance sheet with the ability to buy and remain robust.” Thus, the entity also contributes to the recovery of the Ibex 35.

Learn to invest in the short, medium and long term

Investment Strategies has trained more than 5,000 investors in different courses and seminars in recent years. We present all our training to you, from the most advanced course to our free training.

Ferrovial also stands out, which this week is sustained thanks to its construction business, although with difficulties such as the one that refers to the fall of the highways. María Mira points out that “The dividends of their projects are canceled (as in airports) or are minimized (as in highways)”, which shows that it is not being a road without setbacks.

However, another of the important issues during this week refers to the reduction of euphoria, purchases and speculation. As Luis Francisco Ruiz, Investment Strategies analysis director, points out, “purchases of cyclical assets decrease as investor sentiment leaves the euphoria zone. The price falls in assets with questionable fundamentals and a high participation of the retailers suggest the prick of some bubbles ”.

This brake on speculation and asset purchases has given way to precious metals as a substitute asset and as an alternative for investors. Luis Francisco Ruiz assures that “the loss of confidence in traditional assets causes a rise in raw materials in search of refuge. The position is overcrowded and unbalanced on the long or buyer side in precious metals ”. in addition, it warns that “if central banks tighten monetary policy, the withdrawal due to the closing of longs can be of great intensity.”

Therefore, this week the rebound of these resources is indicated that, according to the Dow Jones index used to measure these metals, they are up 14.72% in the last month. They also increase in other variables such as hiring or price.

Finally, this week optimism about a possible rise in tapering due to the acceleration of the global vaccination process has had an impact. With regard to international indices, the director of analysis of Investment Strategies Luís Francisco Ruiz predicts that, “if inflation persists, the supporters of tapering will increase in number and intensity. The rebound in the USD could be consolidated, the 10YR Notes rebound to 1.75% and the S&P 500 continue to stagnate ”.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.