Cheap Sex Toy Deals and Sales for National Orgasm Day 2021

In case you didn’t have one of the most important dates of the year highlighted, starred, and circled in your calendar, National Orgasm Day has arrived. It starts on Saturday, July 31, and, as you can probably guess, the day is dedicated to giving yourself as much pleasure as possible.

To help you achieve that, there are also some super amazing sales and discounts happening on dildos, butt plugs, wand vibrators, oral vibrators, heated vibrators, and lube from your favorite retailers.

This is kind of major since quality sex toys and accessories are usually sold at competitive prices. That’s why, when you get the chance to stock up at a sale (or get some free goodies with purchase), you should fill your cart up with those sexy essentials you’ve been lusting over.

The good news: We’ve rounded up the best sales happening on National Orgasm Day right below to make it super easy for you. Get your credit card out friend, you’ll need it.

Lovehoney

While supplies last, get up to 50 percent off select toys, vibrators lingerie, dildos, and more here. No discount code needed.

Fifty Shades of Gray Pleasure Overload 10 Days of Play Gift Set

We love a toy that’s also a game, which is why this set is so much fun to gift your partner or yourself. The box has 10 mystery doors — one for each day — that you open to reveal different toys and accessories. The kit includes a wide variety of options including vibrators, plugs, nipple clamps, and even some light bondage items.

Fifty Shades of Gray Pleasure Overload 10 Days of Play Gift Set

Fifty Shades of Gray lovehoney.com

$ 99.99

Lovehoney X Love Not War Meile Sustainable Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator

Get right to the point with this elegant, precision-focused clitoral vibrator. The ball-shaped tip delivers 11 different vibrations and speed options that will absolutely make your toes curl. Also, the toy is completely waterproof and has a travel lock which means, yes, you’ll want to take it on trips, and no, you won’t have to worry about it buzzing in your bag.

Lovehoney X Love Not War Meile Sustainable Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator

Lovehoney lovehoney.com

$ 84.99

LELO

Get up to 50 percent off select LELO toys, and receive a free Ziggy menstrual cup with the purchase of a LELO SILA from July 31 through August 7. No code necessary.

LELO SILA

This rechargeable, waterproof vibe from LELO simulates oral sex, but might actually be better since it has eight settings to choose from. Plus, the large mouth opening and soft silicone make it comfy for a wider variety of anatomies and preferences than your standard toy. Like all LELO toys, it’s a little pricey, but considering how luxurious and long-lasting it is — plus with the added Ziggy cup — now’s the perfect time to buy.

Lelo Sila + Ziggy Cup QUEENDOM COME Combo

Adam & Eve

Use code “TAKE45” at checkout from now until August 4 to get 45 percent off any one item at Adam & Eve.

Her Kegel Kit

If you haven’t tried Kegel balls yet, this set from Adam & Eve is the perfect pack to start with. Coming with silicone Kegel balls, silver “Ben Wa” style balls, and a multi-speed stimulator, you can train your pelvic floor and experience pleasure all at the same time.

Fifty Shades of Gray Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator

Since Fifty Shades of Gray came out, the Greedy Girl Rabbit has been a best-seller across multiple retailers. Inspired by the franchise, this elevated vibe has 12 different modes, two independent motors, and three different clitoral stimulation speeds. It’s a steal at its usual price, but a must-buy with the National Orgasm Day discount.

Fifty Shades of Gray Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator

Organic lover

Use code “FIREWORKS20” at checkout to get 20 percent off now until August 1st, 11:59 pm EST.

We-Vibe NOVA 2.0



If you’re a fan of both internal and external stimulation, We-Vibe’s NOVA 2.0 will hit allll your sweet spots. Made of body-safe silicone, the toy connects to an app so you can control it via your phone (or have your partner play with it from afar). Plus, it comes with a 2-year warranty.

We-Vibe NOVA 2.0

We-Vibe organicloven.com

$ 149.00

Zalo

Use code “ORGASM20” at checkout for 20 percent off now until August 1.

Zalo Confidence Heated Wand



Heated vibrators are great for foreplay, relaxation, and even some medical issues, which is why everyone should have one within reach. With seven vibration basic modes and one “mix” mode, the Confidence pre-heating wand has something for everyone.

Confidence Pre-Heating Wand Massager Fantasy Violet

She paradis

From now until August 2, get up to 85 percent off select Ella Paradis items with coupon code “HOT.”

Hot, Hot Heat Bundle

Normally retailing at over $ 100, Ella Paradis’ Hot, Hot Heat Bundle kind of has it all. A sleek vibrating wand, a rhinestone lace thing, a sweet orgasm scented candle, and a vibrating butt plug make this perfect pack to gift someone special (or yourself) if you want to try a lil bit of everything.

Sensations Novelties Crystal Heart of Glass

New Sensations Novelties ellaparadis.com

$ 43.49

Sensations Novelties Crystal Heart of Glass

Whether you’re a fan of anal or vaginal penetration (or both), a glass dildo is where it’s at. Crystal clear with textured ripples and a cute heart plug end, this 7.5 inch tapered toy is easy to clean, pretty to look at, and fantastic for temperature play.

Sweet vibes

Use code “ORGASMDAY15” to get 15 percent off the select products below from August 1 to August 2.

Sweet Vibes Kissed

Tiny but mighty, Kissed from Sweet Vibes is the ultimate and discrete oral sex simulator. It has a handy grip that sits between your fingers and a flexible vibrating fin that feels pretty damn close to the real thing. With five different vibration speeds and five vibration modes, it might actually give you the best head of your life.

Kissed

Sweet Vibes sweetvibes.toys

$ 49.97

Sweet Vibes tuLips

Didya know the clitoris isn’t just the little tip on the outside of the vagina but it actually extends inside up to your cervix? This genius device gets up in there to stimulate the entire clit, not just the external nub. The best part is there are 10 different settings and five different intensity levels to play with — ranging from a tickling tease to an intense quake.

give to me

On July 31 only, get a free Zee bullet vibrator from Dame with any purchase over $ 100.

Give me eva

A waterproof couple’s vibrator that’ll give you clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex is exactly what your toy drawer is missing. Eva stays in place with flexible wings that tuck under your labia. Plus, you’ll get a free Zee bullet vibe with purchase, so win-win.

Eve

Dame Products dameproducts.com

$ 135.00

Phoria

On July 31, plant-based sexual wellness brand Foria will be offering 40 percent off. No checkout code necessary.

Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD

Everyone needs a good go-to lube, and this “intimacy lubricant” will really elevate your bedroom game. According to the website, it features all-natural moisture with 400mg broad-spectrum CBD to “enhance arousal, soothe, and excite.” Plus, it’s made from only two organically grown ingredients, so you don’t have to stress about unknown chemicals or additives you can’t pronounce.

Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD

