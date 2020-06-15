Traditionally, we have always classified smartphones in three drawers: low, medium and high range. But, By now, this classification has become slightly outdated Due to the definitive arrival of a new intermediate range that is difficult to reject: the high range of 500 euros, that has brought us so many joys in recent years.

And, we have been seeing mobiles that fit into this category for quite a few years now, and now, Despite the abandonment of OnePlus and Xiaomi to this category with the price increase of their flagships, It seems that we are not going to be orphaned by high-end mobiles for 500 euros, since other companies are betting on this format, even Apple is doing it!

The high-end for 500 euros are not going anywhere

As we were saying, both OnePlus and Xiaomi have changed their strategy to stop competing for low prices, and compete from you to you with the rest of high-end terminals, with a similar price and similar specifications. That is, they bet on launching more complete mobiles than before, but also more expensive. But, luckily, the high-end 500 euros is still nourished by devices.

And is that, The 500 euros is that middle point between a high-end terminal in good condition and a mid-range. And it is a price for which we can get a device that, may not be as top as some high-end, but that shares a processor and some features with these. And, for some, That’s enough to be able to enjoy a good experience with your terminal.

As for the rest of the specifications of these terminals, you should not be afraid, since they will be sufficient for almost anyone, And that is something that will make you value the savings you make when buying one of these devices. Personally, a couple of years ago I opted for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, and it is one of the best decisions I have made, since I have been able to enjoy a very good experience for half the cost of a high-end terminal.

From my point of view, if you do not need a high-end, or you do not see any that is attractive enough to spend around 900 euros for it, one of these mobile phones of 500 euros is the solution, since It allows you to save money without giving up performance and certain features. There is distance between both terminals, yes, but after all, the savings may be worth it. And if you are not attracted to the current high-end, it is a good option not to spend so much money on something that does not convince you.

What good phones can I buy for 500 euros?

Right now, this high-end of 500 euros is quite nourished, and we have devices on the market like the iPhone SE 2020, the Redmi K30 Pro, the Poco F2 Pro, or the realme X50 Pro that represent this range of terminals very well.

And is that, except for the iPhone – sorry, Apple, but it is so – the rest of the devices have a design that fits us perfectly in the high-end, a top processor such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Apple A13 and other features – minus the iPhone – such as AMOLED screens, batteries over 4,700 mAh or quad cameras, which seem very successful to us.

We have already discussed the virtues of these devices, which, in my view, are not few. AND They make up a range that is quite attractive, since its direct comparison is with terminals that cost twice as much, and these have improvements that not all users appreciate.

