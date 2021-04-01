Cheap drones to get started in the art of flying

Drones, the flying technological “toy” par excellence – Photo: Petr Sevcovic (via Unsplash)

The drones They are one of those gadgets that despite being quite popular still continue to generate doubts in their purchase, among other things because they usually involve a large investment of money.

However, nothing could be further from the truth: there are more and more models on the market and that means that the price range has increased luckily for our pockets.

Today we are going to show you some of the most interesting equipment without having to make a too large outlay. Aim.

DJI, the queen of drones

Before giving you information on the most affordable models, we cannot talk about the drone sector without referring to the reference brand (so you can put everything in perspective).

DJI, Asian firm, has become a reference when it comes to talking about drones for domestic use and, although its catalog has rather high prices -in some cases very high-, also within its family there are somewhat cheaper alternatives that we could not stop show you around here.

DJI Mini 2

DJI drones, the most popular (and the most expensive) – Photo: Amazon.ca

In fact, it is the best-selling drone in Amazon Mexico. We talk about Mini 2, an ultralight drone (weighs 241 grams) and folding (so it is easy to transport) with three-axis gimbal for better stabilization, camera with 12 MP resolution, 4x zoom, video recording in 4K, live broadcast through its app and hold for 31 minutes of flight, among many other niceties.

Its official cost is $ 14,999 pesos (we already said that it was not cheap, only that it was cheaper than its brand brothers) although now you can find it with reduction in Amazon Mexico.

Cheaper alternatives

If the DJI option tempts you but does not fit your budget, there are also very attractive alternatives with good reviews and much more adjusted prices, for all types of public and pocket.

We leave you the three most interesting:

Binden MEW4-1

Binden’s drone – Photo: Amazon.ca

Also of the foldable type, it is a “semi-professional” drone with a 4K camera, 180º rotation, WiFi connectivity, 18 minutes of flight and the ability to fly at 40 km / hour. It is not the cheapest of all, but it is much cheaper than the DJI and now it is also on sale.

Zhusi E99

Zhusi E99 drone – Photo: Amazon.ca

We continue to lower the cost to look at the Zhusi E99, a drone that has the particularity of having two video cameras, live broadcast and folding body. It has a take-off and landing function at the push of a button, a fixed height setting, and a 20-minute flight time.

Zhusi E88

Zhusi E88 – Photo: Amazon.com

The cheapest of our selection also belongs to Zhusi and is the E88 model. It records at 720p with a wide angle lens, has WiFi, fixed height hold mode, automatic return, real-time broadcast and gesture control function. Its cost is also very tempting.

