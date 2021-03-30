Cheap alternatives to Apple AirPods

It may be that AirPods, Apple’s headphones, are currently a reference in the market for completely wireless models, but its high price and almost exclusivity with the brand’s ecosystem make it an option that is not very suitable for all types of users.

Luckily, the market is full of great options, and if they also have a fantastic price, then all the better. Do you want to know which models are the most recommended?

Xiaomi’s proposal, to take into account

Xiaomi Mi True Earbuds Basic 2. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless EarBuds 2 Basic

They are easily the easiest hearing aids to recommend, at a spectacular price of $ 364 pesos and some fantastic qualities with which to enjoy some great cable-free True Wireless models. They have a case with integrated battery with which to get a total of 14 hours of use.

The most economical option

Cheelom L21 Pro. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Cheelom L21 Pro

These models are possibly one of the cheapest options that you will find, and that does not mean they do without good features. With a IPX8 certification it will offer water resistance when playing sports in the rain, and in addition, its touch controls allow you to control music and incoming calls with a couple of taps on its surface.

It uses Bluetooth 5.0 as wireless connectivity and it is also compatible with Siri, so you only have to press and hold the interact button to activate the wizard.

A very small size and a great discount

QCY T1c. Photo: amazon.com.mx

QCY T1c

These interesting models have especially small dimensions that allow you to wear the headphones almost without noticing them. They connect to your cell phone with Bluetooth 5.0, and a realtek chipset is in charge of making everything sound like a charm, even taking care of the times of latency so that playing with these models does not produce any type of delay in the sound.

With noise cancellation

SoundPeats TrueAir2. Photo: amazon.com.mx

SoundPeats TrueAir2

The hearing aid world has been dominated by small button-type models lately, but the ones that started the wireless revolution were those of cotton bud type, some models that still have a lot of market.

It is the option of these TrueAir2 from SoundPeats, which offer noise cancellation, chipset Qualcom 3040, aptX codec for crystal clear calls and a total of 25 hours of playtime taking advantage of the extra charge in its case. Very complete models.

A touch of color for your music

SkullCandy SESH. Photo: amazon.com.mx

SkullCandy SESH

The brand with the colorful skull has these True Wireless models that offer IP55 resistance to withstand dust and sweat and, in addition, their charging case includes a system of wireless charging With which you can recharge the internal battery without cables, as long as you have a charging station of this type.

They are quite small and offer that touch of color, since it is available in several shades.

Comfort for the most athletic

Panfrey A9. Photo: amazon.com.mxS

Panfrey A9S

Sporty users are likely to find a very common problem with True Wireless models: the stability of the headphones. Depending on the ears, the hearing aids will be more or less attached, so playing sports could mean the loss of one of them.

Luckily this Panfrey sports model Assemble a grip ring that will prevent the hearing aid from falling while we practice sports.

They offer noise cancellation, IPX7 certification, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

