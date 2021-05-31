Cheap alarm systems for home that will allow you to go quietly on vacation | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Don’t be afraid to leave your home unsupervised during the summer holidays. These cheap alarm systems based on WiFi and Bluetooth will alert you if something happens in your home.

This summer we are going to see a lot of people on vacation, surely more than last year. With these displacements it is expected that many houses will remain empty during the summer and with it a feeling of insecurity. Installing an alarm can be reassuring, but they are very expensive systems.

If you want to save on an alarm system for your home, you can always choose one of these smart alarms that connect via WiFi to the internet and between the different elements via Bluetooth.

Say goodbye to the annual fees of traditional alarms, with these cheap alarms you can add sensors and cameras to a system connected to the internet so that it alerts you whenever a movement is detected where it should not exist.

These alarms can be installed and configured by anyone. They usually have a docking station or bridge, as well as window sensors and motion sensors. In some cases, if you have a robust platform, you can add more products such as surveillance cameras.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Home Sensor Set

This sensor kit gives you control and a basic alarm system for your home with motion sensors and door and window opening sensors.

This is undoubtedly one of the best-known sensor kits to take care of your home because it comes from a brand as well known as Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Home Sensor is a kit with various accessories that allows you to detect movements at home or elsewhere, such as an office. It has a connection hub, two sensors that detect when a window opens and closes, two motion sensors and a small remote control to control connected objects.

They connect using the ZigBee standard and to your WiFi connection through the 2.4 GHz band. From the Mi Home application you will be shown notifications in case some of these products detect changes.

Its price is less than 75 euros on Amazon, which is not bad at all. Also, you can always add more sensors and cameras to Xiaomi’s product system.

LeadEdge AS100

Get the LeadEdge AS100 security system for 59.99 euros

Another kit of sensors with WiFi connection to secure your home is this system LeadEdge AS100. It has a connection bridge that connects to the internet and sends notifications when it detects changes in the sensors.

It has a loudspeaker that emits a 120 db alert when the alarm is armed so that whoever enters without permission will run out alerted by the noise. It has a total of 6 sensors for doors and windows, two remote controls and a doorbell.

This kit is available on Amazon for less than 80 euros, but with the discount coupons that you can find on their page, it costs 59.99 euros.

Nivian alarm system

Get the Nivian security system for 99.99 euros

Among these combined home alarm systems there are some that in addition to connecting via WiFi to the internet to send you messages, you can add a SIM card and send SMS messages in case your internet connection fails.

East Nivian system It has everything you need, a central alarm with WiFi and GSM connection, a detector for doors or windows, a motion sensor, 2 RFID cards to deactivate the alarm and two remote controls.

This is their cheapest kit and it costs less than 100 euros on Amazon. Up to 60 sensors can be added to the console and there are other options available on Amazon. Adding an alarm sticker and a siren costs 124 euros, with 2 motion sensors and 2 window / door sensors it costs 149 euros.

The last kit, the most complete, has 2 motion sensors, 3 window / door sensors, security camera, a siren, key fobs and remote controls. It costs 200 euros on Amazon.

eufy Security

Get the eufy Security security kit for 149.99 euros

eufy Security It is a good expandable security kit and created by one of the brands of the well-known brand of accessories for mobiles and computers Anker. This kit has several devices and to which more sensors can be added.

The initial kit has an internet connection base, a console with a keypad where the alarm is armed and disarmed, although it can also be done from its mobile application.

It also includes two window and door sensors and a motion sensor. All this costs 149.99 euros and more sensors or indoor or outdoor camera systems can be added.

Kerui G18 security system

Get the Kerui G18 security kit for 59.99 euros

If you are looking for a security system with all possible accessories, with a GSM connection through text messages and that is also cheap, we believe that this Kerui G18 Meets all requirements.

This kit has a central with the option to add a SIM and send alert SMS up to 6 different phone numbers. It includes two door sensors, a movement sensor, an alarm speaker and two remote controls to activate or deactivate.

It also has a WiFi connection to control it with a mobile application and receive notifications from the sensors. Combine it with a surveillance camera with night vision and you will have your house watched 24/7.

