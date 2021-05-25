Chayce Beckham, the new winner of American Idol 2021

“American Idol” contestant forgets the letter 1:27

(CNN) – “American Idol” has a new winner.

The last three contestants – Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham – performed for the last time in a very tense performance this Sunday.

“I can tell you, it is very close at the moment. They can’t assume their favorite is safe, ”host Ryan Seacrest announced during the first hour of the season 19 finale.

In the end, Beckham won; had topped Apple Music’s country charts last week with his single “23,” an autobiographical song about his battle with alcoholism. On Sunday, Beckham said of the song: “When you were first sober, acting for a long time, walking in, I was a broken person. I came out on the other side a little more cured ».

Before Seacrest revealed that Beckham had won, previous contestants took the stage with Fallout Boy and Chaka Khan.

Among judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Perry was openly supporting Kintsler, who received a standing ovation when he covered Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” Byran said of the performance: “I wanted to stand on the table, because a normal standing ovation was not appropriate. I wanted more!

Richie said, “I’m sitting here trying to figure out how you took a Whitney Houston song and turned it up two, three more octaves. Young lady, you have outdone yourself.

But it was left to the voters, who crowned Beckham the winner.