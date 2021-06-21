Chayanne’s “Sons” congratulate you on Father’s Day! | .

With much affection from the fans of Chayanne, thousands and even millions of people have shared throughout the day a congratulation for the Puerto Rican singer this Father’s day.

Something that we rarely see is the singer himself sharing content on Instagram congratulating his own father, without missing this opportunity to congratulate his own father, just as thousands of Internet users have done with him with much affection and admiration.

Year after year we see how the supposed children of the interpreter of “Salome“It continues to be the dream of our mothers who affirm it is our father, with thousands and even millions who affirm it.

Obviously it is just a joke and perhaps a dream of any woman or man that one of our favorite celebrities become parents to our children.

As it has happened throughout more and 40 years of the handsome’s career Chayanne who indisputably takes the crown as the singer with “more children”.

It has been on Twitter and Facebook where we have seen more memes and reactions from Internet users, who apparently have already taken as a custom to congratulate the Puerto Rican.

At the moment the singer and performer of “Waltz Time“He has more than 11,800 tweets in his honor, when we open this option in the microblogging service we will immediately begin to see the mentions and their congratulations.

Although you are an absent father, I never heard from you in all these 30 years and you wanted to charge me $ 2,500 to come and see you, even so I love you, happy father’s day “, for Chayanne of one of his thousands of children.

We have seen this publication accompanied by a photograph of the singer throughout these years in which it became fashionable to congratulate this great celebrity of Latin music, surely on more than one occasion you have come across precisely this phrase that of course can be adapt a little to the needs of each of “your children.”

Happy Father´s Day! Papa Chayanne, have a great day, we wish you all your children around the world, “they wrote on Twitter.

Something that has always characterized the countryman of Noelia and Daddy Yankee is that he has a personality that attracts everyone who knows him like a magnet, falling in love with his person, character and humility.

For those who are fortunate enough to meet the singer and actor Elmer Figueroa Arce Chayanne’s full name, you will know that his way of being is quite pleasant and above all humble, not for nothing continues to be one of the favorite stars of Internet users.

Those who also congratulated him with much love were his children, Isadora Figueroa He dedicated a tender photo to him next to his brother Lorenzo Figueroa and in the description, she assures that her father is her superhero and perhaps she revealed something that only she told her, as she wrote “We love you fafi”.

Chayanne’s publication has more than 350 thousand red hearts and almost 9 thousand comments, where they also congratulate him on this beautiful detail with his father, at the same time that several ask him if he will come to dinner at their houses and that his mothers are asking for him.

Without a doubt, every year Internet users manage to surpass themselves in terms of the memes and compliments they do for the singer who has conquered both young and old, because no matter how old you are, surely you know one of his songs and have spread it in more than an occasion, which should not be embarrassing to anyone.