March 29, 2020

The charismatic Puerto Rican Chayanne It is, at 50, a whole Latin American ken. See in this concert how their dancers got a little out of hand towards places they shouldn’t and in front of everyone.

It is that, to be frank, we understand the moment of weakness of these girls, see that being on a tour with such a little dad, is not a game thing.

The truth is, Chayanne “La Guajira” was dancing, and her dancers were dressed in bright and luminous silver micro dresses.

Everything was fine more or less until the minute 1:09, when these girls apparently can’t take it anymore and put their hands where only Mrs. Figueroa’s should be …

Immediately our beloved Chayanne, a little embarrassed, begins to laugh alone, signals to a viewer and asks not to upload the video to the Internet …

Too late Chayanne!

