Isadora and Lorenzo Figueroa demonstrate that they inherited beauty and good humor from their dad

Chayanne

Photo:

Carlos Alvarez

During years, Chayanne He was very discreet about his private life and family, but fortunately for his fans, now that his children have grown up they have been more open about sharing their life on social networks, as they recently did.

Isadora Figueroa and his brother Lorenzo decided to carry out the challenge of Tik Tok of greeting with the feet, and although at first they were not very good, finally they managed it. The best thing was that both brothers showed off their toned bodies in shorts and T-shirts.

Recently the daughter of Chayanne impressed his followers in Instagram when demonstrating his qualities in singing, when publishing a video in which he played a medley of the songs “Let it be” Y “We are the world”.

