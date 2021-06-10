Chayanne’s adorable heart, so he conquers his fans!

Chayanne’s adorable heart, that’s how he conquers his fans! | AP

It is more than certain that on some occasion you have heard the music of the singer Puerto Rican Chayanne and even that you know more than one of his songs, it is no secret that he drives women both young and old crazy and to achieve it he does not need much, surely you already have an idea and if not, we will show you right away why. makes.

The Puerto Rican singer known as Chayanne He has more than 42 years of artistic career, today he is one of the greatest celebrities in Latin music as well as being an excellent actor.

Some years ago Elmer Figueroa Arce The artist’s true name entered the world of acting, having among his repertoire important participations in addition to sharing the camera with important stars of the show.

Acting for him was part of his career to make his image grow even more, it was there that we discovered his talent not only for music but also for acting on stage, when he became a recognized personality he retired from the spotlight. and concentrated on his music.

Also read: To the middle of the world, Belinda and Christian Nodal swear love

However, it was not precisely his way of acting or singing that ended up conquering his audience, although of course they had great importance of that there is no doubt, what ended up making his followers and admirers fall in love was his charisma and smile.

These two elements combined were the perfect formula for millions of 42 years to continue sighing to this day, perhaps for many it is an exaggeration to believe that with only his smile he falls in love, but that is the reality at least in the case of Chayanne .

It may interest you: Invite Chayanne to raise awareness about caring for the planet

Although he does not share content frequently on Instagram, when he posts something he immediately begins to have reactions from his followers, this particular photo was shared on August 19, 2018, it has around 181 thousand red hearts and 2,719 comments.

Enjoying a Sunday with the family before starting the tour, “wrote Chayanne.

The mere fact of knowing that in addition to having so much work and activities to prepare his presentations, he takes the time to spend moments with his family, for millions he is more than charming, added to this his beautiful smile and charisma simply enchants anyone, be it man or woman because it could be anyone’s dream to meet him and talk for at least a few minutes with him.

Read also: Noelia is preparing with a bodysuit for her OnlyFans, on video!

Among the comments of his publications it is more than sure that we will always find only positive things and good vibes for the singer, the love he receives is reciprocal because he is always attentive to his fans and gives his best in his concerts.

In the Photo that he shared is shown aboard a yacht with a cap and sunglasses, even so we can see his resplendent and charismatic smile that he adorns with a heart that he makes with his hands looking the most tender and adorable, his followers are ready to sigh just by seeing it in said photo.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Congratulations, enjoy your whole family, the best there is in the world is family “,” So handsome Chayanne, greetings from Honduras “,” What a rich vacation … A loving hug, “wrote his fans.

As well as this type of comments we find more than two thousand, it is certain that for many more years the interpreter of “Salomé” will continue to delight us with his music that is undoubtedly popular with both ballads, tropicals, pop and reggaeton. of the last genres in which he has ventured and where he has done quite well.