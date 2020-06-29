Elmer Figueroa Arce, better known as Chayanne is a Puerto Rican singer who has conquered his audience with his dreamy voice and his movements to the sound of music.

Always talented, beautiful and jovial.

This versatile singer, who is also a dancer and actor, has been in the public eye for more than 40 years offering his talent for dancing and his voice to the world.

His songs have undermined the world’s radio stations with singles such as « Your Pirate is Me », « You Were a Piece of Ice in the Frost », « Completely in Love », « Tied to Your Love », among other songs with which he has conquered fans around the world.

With a couple of photographs the singer thanked all the messages he had received this June 28 for his birthday, both starring him and his cake.

The cake, really a visual work of art contained images of his native Puerto Rico with a Caribbean decoration that enlivened the place. The message on Chayanne’s social network, who does not notice the passing of the years, reads:

“Thanks for all the birthday greetings. I am extremely grateful to life and happy to be able to share with my family. I send you a big hug and all my love … to enjoy the good things in life. «