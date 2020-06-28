Chayanne conquered all but only one is the owner of her heart | Instagram

Without a doubt, the years go by and the singer Chayanne It remains among the greatest tastes of the public, particularly the female genre who have lived in love with the artist, but who owns the singer’s heart?

Endowed with great talent and remarkable charisma, ChayanneHe has managed to conquer millions of fans around the world, however, although he has shown great affection for his entire audience, only one woman has stolen his heart.

He Puerto Rican He is one of the few artists who has led an impeccable and very balanced personal life.

The interpreter of « Bullfighter » He has managed to combine his career very well, with a personal life like that of another person, very devoted to his family and above all, to his wife, mother of his children and owner of his thoughts and heart for a quarter of a century.

Marilisa Maronesse It is the name of the beautiful model who conquered the heart of Chayanne more than two decades ago.

But everyone is wondering what is the secret What has kept the Puerto Rican marriage afloat for so many years?

As he has mentioned on some occasions, the artist and his partner have been in charge of planting the « respect« in relation to any problem,

It is not that you do not jump, you have blood in your veins, but that there is always a common good in any decision that will be taken. ’

The artist and his wife, the Venezuelan Marilisa Maronesse they got married in 1992however it was up to 1997 that the artist’s followers would have known his marital status.

As a result of that love, their two children, Lorenzo in 1998 and Isadora, two years later, and it is worth mentioning that until these years, the artist’s family has decided to come out a little and show a little more.

The above, after the artist’s son, Lawrence, share a photo in which he appears with his mother.

Similarly, there are more and more occasions in which the artist share photos accompanied by his family through their social network accounts as well as their children in which the fullness of their life in all its splendor can be appreciated.