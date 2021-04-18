Chayanne and her daughter Isadora are surprised together at an event! | AFP

Chayanne’s admirers always find it lovely to meet Photographs where he appears posing, however this increases when his family shares photos where he is with him, as happened with his daughter Isadora Figueroa who recently shared a snapshot together.

The interpreter of the song “I leave all“For years he has been a celebrity adored by all his attending public in his concerts and presentations, Chayanne He is loved by millions, not only by his fans but also by some hosts and journalists.

The publication that the young woman of only 20 years old shared a day ago, born on December 11, 2000, is quite striking not only because it appears next to her father, although many would only have that to get excited.

Read also: Life at risk! Alfredo Olivas The same situation in 2015?

It was not only the presence of the Puerto Rican singer but also the fact of the impressive place where they were, as you well know recently the delivery of the “Latin America Music Awards”, better known also as “Latin AMAS“.

A large number of celebrities, singers, media personalities and entertainment gathered at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, United States, to commemorate the sixth edition of this long-awaited awards by Latin stars.

It may interest you: 12 songs by Chayanne that appeared in soap operas

Surely you already knew that Chayanne is the father of two young men just as charismatic as him, Lorenzo and Isadora, both look very similar to the singer who is characterized by having a beautiful smile and above all being extremely humble before any fan, presenter, host or interviewer.

Last Thursday, April 14, the award ceremony of the Latin AMAS was held, the singer 52-year-old Puerto Rican served as the presenter of one of the most important awards of the night, as he was in charge of presenting an award to José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez.

This with the reason of its incredible trajectory throughout these years, the award was named as one of the legends of the “Latin America Music Awards”, the event was carried out with all the security measures to avoid more infections and although there were stage performances none of the attendees had contact with other people, apparently.

Also read: She wore a great body, Maribel Guardia shone in her evening dress

As is customary in the singer interpreter of “I fall in love with you“He wore a dark outfit, a black shirt, with a large part of his buttons unbuttoned showing his pectorals a bit, he also used dark jeans and shoes, to complete his look he wore some necklaces.

It is not for nothing, but Chayanne looked the most handsome, despite the fact that he is already 52 years old, he continues to maintain his charm and charisma.

Of course, for the presentation he decided to use a complete suit in light brown, obviously he looked quite elegant, but at the same time flirtatious and above all very fresh with that charisma that characterizes him.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

On the other hand, her daughter was wearing a pretty cool outfit even though it was black like her dad’s, he was made up of shorts, top and jacket, her hair was loose and with some waves, as well as some booties black with heels.

In case you didn’t know, the protagonist of the American soap opera “Gabriel, immortal love“He is in-law uncle of the youtuber Lele Pons, because he is the niece of his wife, the former beauty queen Marilisa Maronesse since 1992, so on several occasions we have seen the beautiful Isadora live next to her cousin Lele Pons, photos that We can see both on the Instagram of the youtuber and the singer’s daughter.