Chayanne account about disappointment in love Look for the woman!

Chayanne account about disappointment in love

The singer Chayanne shared an anectode while he was in one of his live performances, he told about a love disappointment and that after so many years he was looking for that girl.

It was through a video that was shared on a YouTube channel titled Chayanne, where this live concert was shared, where the interpreter of “Tiempo de vals” made this confession, causing his audience to get more excited.

The title of the video is “Chayanne – I would leave everything (Live), it was released in 2009, so far it has 38, 645, 267 views, we’ll share it with you right away.

Elmer Figueroa Arce is known internationally as Chayanne, one of the greatest singers of Latin American music in the world, is well loved and respected by his audience as well as his colleagues from the same island of origin and other celebrities of the show.

At the beginning of the video the music of the song appears “I would leave it all“However, the music continues to sound without the singer interpreting it, it could be considered as a break after his hard work on stage because he appears with a little sweat that far from looking bad for many of the attendees it was something magnificent to see him like this .

There is the round moon for us, “he began to talk.

With his impressive charisma and with a full house in his presentation, he began to ask some questions that without before finishing the attendees immediately answered, which seemed funny because in order to keep them happy they would immediately answer with the hope that some of the questions were in relation to his feelings towards the singer.

“I would like to know, if you want,” when the singer was mentioning these words, immediately the attendees responded very excited or in this case excited because there were thousands of women’s voices who answered.

In one of these questions and quick answers, he answered “Me too” referring to the fact that he also loved them, however the question he wanted to ask came and it was that he wanted to know if someone had suffered from a love disappointment.

Lele Pons’ uncle in law mentioned that when he was 13 years old a woman left him, and that it was something that used to happen, the reason they gave him was because he was very young, but now he was looking for that woman because he wanted to tell her the little things I had learned.

When I find her, I’m going to tell her what I told her, thanks to those moments, which is what I’m going to, moments of joy, difficult moments or sadness, songs like this one that I am going to sing to you … I dedicate them to you. “Chayanne mentioned.

At the time of presenting the song and immediately beginning to interpret it, his audience did so at the same time, singing “I would leave everything” together with him, an action that is more than normal between his presentations since most of Chayanne’s songs are more than known.

The melody of the Puerto Rican interpreter that someone does not know is rare, at least one of his songs is known throughout the world, after 43 years of successful career it is something more than normal.

In this concert the singer He wore dark clothes, which is also normal between his concerts, he wore dark jeans, a black long-sleeved shirt and on top of this a gray shirt with some prints on the front.

For years we have seen the interpreter of “Salomé” with short hair and no beard, it could be said that it is his characteristic look although at some point he has also worn a beard but for a short time.