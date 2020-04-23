The dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro mobilized this Thursday its Collectives -Irregular armed forces that respond to the regime- to suppress looting and demonstrations that take place in different states of Venezuela, as a consequence of the food and gasoline shortages that were already taking place in the Caribbean country but were exacerbated by the impact of the coronavirus.

To this was added in addition a parallel dollar rise -used by the majority of the population due to the dissolution of the value of the bolivar- which resulted in a substantial increase in the price of products.

Local media published images showing scenes of tension in the towns of Punta de Mata, in Monagas state, and Upata, in Bolívar. There was also a march by urban transport drivers in Guanare, in the Portuguese state, who demanded priority to supply gasoline to their units. Faced with the impossibility of doing so, they explained, they have been unable to work for more than a month and therefore support their families.

It was in Upata where the collectives came out to repress the population. In the images you can see dozens of members mounted on motorcycles and trucks heading to the scene.

An event of the same nature had taken place on Wednesday in Cumanacoa, Sucre state, for food and for delays in opening shops in the early morning. In this case, riots were generated that left seven wounded, two by firearms.

“Three men, two women and two teenagers were injured”, explained the opposition deputy Robert Alcalá regarding these events, noting that two were shot “allegedly” by members of the militarized National Guard who controlled the revolt. “There are six looted shops,” the MP told the . agency.

Juan Guaidó, president in charge of Venezuela and leader of the National Assembly, spoke on Twitter about what happened: “The consequences of their lies are coming upon the dictatorship. They have underestimated the People, believing that repression and fear may contain the inevitable. The National Emergency government without the usurpers is urgent ”.