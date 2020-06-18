Chávez’s parents tested positive for the disease of the current pandemic | Reform

Actor Christian Chávez announced that his parents tested positive for coronavirus, through a message on Instagram, in which he also revealed that health is progressing favorably.

« I had not wanted to talk about the hard stage that we have lived as a family having my parents sick with Covid-19. Today, since the two of them had the most delicate moments, we can smile, « wrote the interpreter.

« Storms are part of life, but the way we deal with them strengthens us. Thank you for your prayers and your prudence. Let’s not let our guard down: this pandemic is taking the lives of millions. »

It may interest you: RBD: Christian Chávez puts on his uniform and relives many memories at Tik Tok

The star of The House of Flowers, who along with the message shared an image of himself with his parents, also asked his followers to take care of themselves, their loved ones, especially their parents.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Immediately his followers began to offer him words of encouragement and give him messages in support of he and his parents making him see how much they love and support him.

This event added to the demand of his former partner has possibly left Christian very overwhelmed and stress could take over.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

As you will remember, a few weeks ago, Maico Kemper, a former partner of Christián Chávez, announced that he would sue the actor for receiving physical assault.

It was through a statement where Christian’s lawyer assured that the version that has circulated in the media are not entirely true, and even point it out to want extort the actor.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

« My Chris … how difficult it must have been. I send a hug with all my love to you and your beautiful parents », « I am very happy that you are well! What harder times are being. I send you kisses », some comments you received on your post.

Read also: Christian Chávez is accused of domestic assault by his ex-partner