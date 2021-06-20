Chávez punished the son of ‘Macho’ Camacho in his last fight

. Guadalajara (Mexico)

Julio Cesar Chavez, 58, the best Mexican boxer in history, punished the Puerto Rican Hector Camacho Jr., 42 and son of ‘Male’ Camacho, one of his fiercest rivals, in the last fight of his life.

“I want to tell you that thank you very much, I am not going to get back into a ring in an exhibition, my body is already tired,” said Chávez, 58, after the fight.

At the Jalisco stadium, located in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, western Mexico, both boxers disputed four rounds with masks.

Chavez, a world title winner in super featherweight, lightweight and super lightweight, was always on the attack against a Camacho Jr. who endured punishment.

Julio César Chávez sought to punish the Puerto Rican’s liver, who tried to respond with hugs and combinations towards the head.

In the fourth round, Chávez wanted to take off the mask, but his family did not allow it, even so he ended the exhibition fight against the son of one of his former rivals.

In addition to their fight, the card featured the performance of their children, Omar Y Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., former world middleweight champion.

The brazilian Anderson Silva, a mixed martial arts legend, defeated Chávez Jr. by split decision.

Silva, who had his third fight in boxing, the first since 2005, at 46, was confident in the ring, with good combinations at the head of Chávez Jr., who suffered a cut on his right eyebrow.

Julio César Chávez Jr., conceding a blow from Anderson Silva (.)

Silva’s record was two wins, one by knockout, and one loss, while Chávez Jr. set his record at 52 wins, 34 fast-track, five losses and a draw.

Ramón ‘Inocente’ Álvarez, brother of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, defeated Omar Chávez by unanimous decision, which left his record in 29 wins, 16 by knockout, eight losses and three draws, while Chávez put his mark in 38 victories, 25 by the fast track, six defeats and a draw.

The fight started even with both boxers looking to knock out their rival, but in the fourth round an accidental head butt caused a cut to Chavez’s right eyebrow, which ended up benefiting ‘Inocente’ and defining the fight.

Johansen alvarez, nephew of ‘Canelo’, debuted in professionalism with a victory by technical knockout against Erick Hernández.

At 17 years old, the super featherweight landed strong blows from the first moments that caused the referee to stop the fight in less than three minutes against his rival, who also experienced his first fight as a professional.