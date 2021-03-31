Chávez, Jr. reinvents himself in the land of Canelo, Usyk to the UFC and Andrade ‘the challenger’

Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. will be back on June 19 at Jalisco Stadium against MMA legend Anderson Silva. In the same evening his father will fight, in what could be his last exhibition, against Héctor Camacho Jr. In the video I comment on the novelty and its real meaning.

Oleksandr Usyk could try his luck in the UFC. Yes, as it sounds, but before that there is a complicated management with the WBO to fulfill his next fight. His representative spoke and left that juicy news. In the video I tell you what I think about it and the natural reason for Usyk to look for alternatives such as MMA.

Demetrius Andrade, every time he speaks he does not leave a puppet with a head and on the way to his new defense of his WBO middleweight title, on April 17 against Liam Williams, he marked one by one who he wants to face if they dare to face him. For now, if he beats Williams, he will go up to 168 pounds. In a move that has a clear objective and that I tell you in the video.