Chávez Jr. insists on a rematch with Canelo after Silva

By TMZ.com

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is predicting a fourth round win over Anderson Silva… and he wants to follow through with a rematch against Canelo Alvarez!

TMZ Sports revealed the story… Chávez, 35, 52-5-1 as a professional boxer, will face the MMA legend in Mexico on June 19… a fight Anderson believes he can win.

We spoke with Chávez Jr., who told us that Silva was cheating himself… and is predicting a short and violent ending to The Spider’s foray into boxing.

“[El enfrentamiento de Silva] it has all the ingredients to be an exciting fight. I predict that I will be able to finish him off after the third or fourth round. That’s when I get into the rhythm and start to feel myself in the ring. “

Julio then doubled the forecast… “Look, I predict that after the fourth round I’ll be able to knock him out. And if it lasts longer than that, it will be his fault because it will be a beating. “

Julio, the son of boxing Hall of Famer Julio Cesar Chavez, admits he relied too heavily on his natural ability throughout his career.

But, Jr. says he’s now laser-focused and looking to get back in the ring with the best fighters in the world.

“Of course I want to have [una revancha de Canelo] in my mind. That is what makes this fight so important to me. It will give me the opportunity to have these rematches with Canelo or Danny Jacobs. “

Of course, Chávez Jr. already faced Canelo in May 2017… and lost by unanimous decision in a 12-round fight.

Julio says he’s not just happy to get back in the ring with Álvarez… he wants, and thinks he can, really win the fight.

“I think I have the style to win the fight. [de Canelo] because I attack. I try not to give him too much room to move because he is a great fighter, ”says Chávez Jr.

“I think it will be a better fight, but yeah, I think I could beat Canelo. I think first I have to get over Silva more than anything. After Silva, I am thinking of one more fight, then I will be ready to face Canelo. “