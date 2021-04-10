Chávez Jr. admitted that he has great pressure to beat Silva: “I have to win whatever it takes.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images and Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr admitted that he is under great pressure to beat former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on June 19 at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. In the same evening, his father will make his last exhibition.

“He is a very intelligent person, it will be a very difficult challenge, his style is not easy at all”, considered Chávez Jr and maintained that now the pressure is on his side: “It is a double-edged sword, because many believe that someone who comes from the UFC cannot do much against a boxer. I have to win anyway, because they supposedly don’t know how to box. “

“Many people do not give the credit that fighting a legend like Anderson Silva really has, who is a great fighter in Mixed Martial Arts and apart from that he is a good boxer”, Hill.

The son of the legend will reappear in the ring after beating Jeyson Minda last November in Culiacán. The Mexican boxer needs to reverse the image that kept him from the spotlight after the losses to Sergio Maravilla Martínez, Canelo Álvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

For his part, Andreson Silva spoke of the fight by saying that he loves boxing and although his last time in the ring was in 2005, he is preparing to win on the fast track.