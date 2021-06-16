Chávez faces Camacho Jr. on display

The great Mexican champion, Julio César Chávez, will face Héctor “Macho” Camacho Jr., in an exhibition duel, as a posthumous tribute to Héctor “Macho” Camacho Sr., on the undercard, “Dinastía Chávez”, which will take held next Saturday in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The exhibition fight and the rest of the line-up, which is promoted by Toscano Boxing Promotions, will be televised live by pay-per-view in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, through Global Sports Streaming (GSS).

The poster will also be made up of the two heirs of the Chávez legend, Julio Cesar Chávez Junior and Omar Chávez, who are returning to action.

All the protagonists participated in a crowded promotional press conference in a plaza in Guadalajara.

Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. will face former UFC world champion Anderson Silva and Omar Chávez will face Ramón “Inocente” Álvarez, brother of “Canelo”.