Photo: Chris Farina – ChrisFarina.com

Former world champion Julio César Chávez Jr. and MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva met on Wednesday at the final press conference in Guadalajara, Mexico, for their PPV fight on Saturday at an event titled “Tributo a los Reyes. “.

Other matches include Julio César Chávez against Héctor Camacho Jr. and Omar Chávez against Ramón Alvarez. Chávez and Camacho had a fierce look, but this time they did not press. The PPV price is $ 39.99.