Chauvin and other agents face new charges in the death of Floyd in the US

A federal grand jury charged Derek Chauvin and three other former police officers with civil rights violations related to George Floyd’s death, the Justice Department said Friday.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted of murder last month for the May 2020 death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man.

The other three officers involved in the fatal arrest also face charges and will be prosecuted in the coming months.

The federal charges revealed Friday are separate from those in Minnesota state against the four involved.

The federal charges accuse Chauvin of depriving Floyd of his constitutional right to “be free from the use of exaggerated force by a police officer.”

A passerby video showed Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while Floyd lay handcuffed face down on the street.

The video went viral and sparked a wave of national and international protests against racism and police brutality in the United States.

The other three officers, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, will stand trial for failing to prevent Chauvin from acting with inordinate force.

The four are accused of not having provided assistance to someone who had a “clear need” for medical care.

In a separate indictment, Chauvin was charged with unreasonable use of force against a 14-year-old teenager in Minneapolis in 2017.

“Without any legal justification, he squeezed the teenager’s throat and hit him several times on the head with a flashlight,” the indictment says.

“Chauvin kept his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back; even when he was handcuffed, face down and did not resist, “the documents indicate.

The prosecutors saw in this act the evidence of a modus operandi of the ex-policeman, despite which they could not present it before the court that tried Floyd’s death and that days ago found him guilty of second degree murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin’s sentence will be announced on June 25, and he could face a 40-year jail sentence.

Floyd’s family welcomed the federal charges against the agents.

“The Constitution is supposed to protect life, liberty and justice and is becoming a reality for George Floyd” after centuries “without justice for black Americans,” his attorney, Ben Crump, said in a report.

Also, the Democratic attorney general of the state of Minnesota, Keith Ellison, considered that the federal indictment was “totally appropriate.”

With information from AFP