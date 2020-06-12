Williams and Billups were key players in their team’s championships | Doug Benc / .
Not many teams were able to counterbalance the Lakers and Spurs dynasty at the beginning of the century in the NBA, but two organizations that managed to interrupt their winning streaks were the 2004 Pistons and the 2006 Heat. Both teams counted with bases pleasantly remembered by fans, Chauncey Billups for Detroit and Jason Williams for Miami.
Next, we will review the careers of these two league figures, who from their particular style of play had important roles in obtaining these championships for their organizations.
Billups joined the NBA as the No. 3 overall pick in the 1997 Draft, being chosen by the Celtics. In his first campaigns, he only appeared as a role player, but since his arrival in Detroit in 2002, he shone like a star. He managed to be selected five times to the All-Star Game, three times to the best teams in the league and twice to the NBA’s ideal defensive team. He got his championship ring with Detroit in 2004 and with him, he also got the Finals MVP.
Chauncey Billups ends 17-year career having played for 8 teams. “Mr. Big Shot” won 2004 NBA Finals MVP with Pistons. pic.twitter.com/PzuwcN3tDw
– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2014
In the case of “White Chocolate,” it was the Kings’ No. 7 pick in the 1998 Draft. He had an acceptable rookie season and from there he assumed a role as a supporting player, then playing for the Grizzlies prior to his move to the Heat. Already in Miami, along with Gary Payton, they were in charge of designing the offensive dominated by Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal en route to the 2006 championship. He would retire in 2008 and return a few years later for a few more seasons before his final departure.
WHITE. CHOCOLATE.
Relive Jason Williams’ ridiculous career highlights as he turns 40 https://t.co/UomY8E0aFU pic.twitter.com/ieeEM1TFnO
– New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 20, 2015
The contribution of Billups in Detroit and Denver was quite large and his calls to the ideal teams are a sample of the excellent level he showed. Williams, on the other hand, although he found a place in an organization made up of stars like Miami, he had to adapt to a secondary role in order to support the team as contenders.
Billups closed his career with averages of 15.2 points and 5.4 assists. Of course, he was always known for making decisive shots in moments of pressure.
Williams finished with lifetime numbers of 10.5 points and 5.9 assists.
Chauncey Billups made five All-Star teams and won a Finals MVP. Is that Hall of Fame worthy? http://t.co/aBMfHI5at0 pic.twitter.com/5GMqNRLkgi
– NBA.com (@NBAcom) September 12, 2014
In almost every respect, Billups’ career was more resonant than that of Williams, who while he will always be remembered for being a luxury passer, failed to feature as a star as if Chauncey did for several years.