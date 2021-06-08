Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers’ leading bench candidate

The bench of Portland Trail Blazers it’s going to be one of the busiest seasons of the summer in the NBA world. The disappointment of Terry Stotts’ scarcity of tactical variants has imminently led to a departure from the team, which is already beginning to be linked to a number of figures who aspire to take the position.

According to the latest information arriving from the United States, the chosen one could be Chauncey billups, the legendary former Detroit Pistons player and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach. A risky but interesting bet for the Oregon team.