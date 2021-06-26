Chauncey Billups named Portland Trail Blazers head coach

Portland Trail Blazers has already taken the first step towards the 2021/22 season of the NBA. The Oregon franchise, according to . journalist, Shams Charania, a few hours ago, has hired the former player and winner of the league champion title in the 2003/04 season with Detroit Pistons as its new head coach, Chauncey billups.

Billups, who until now served as Tyronn Lue’s assistant coach at the Los Angeles Clippers after joining his coaching staff in November 2020, had unmarked himself alongside Becky Hammon, assistant coach at the San Antonio Spurs, as the two finalists. to lead Damian Lillard’s Blazers bench.

The Portland Trail Blazers are hiring Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2021

Precisely, Lillard had a lot to do with the final decision to hire Chauncey Billups, since although his first choice was Jason Kidd (new Dallas Mavericks coach), Billups himself was his favorite on the list of final candidates (where he also Mike D’Antoni appeared before diminishing the possibilities to Hammon and Billups) to replace Terry Sttots as ‘head coach’.

Chauncey Billups now ahead of him makes these Portland Trail Blazers a more competitive team starting next season. Although this past season they were aiming high thanks to their additions, the Oregon franchise showed too many defensive problems both in the regular season and in the recent playoffs, where they went home in the 1st round.

Break the curse 1st round

In its last four appearances in the NBA Playoffs, Portland has only managed to pass the 1st round in one of them (2019, where it also reached the Western Finals, but was swept 4-0 by the Golden State Warriors).