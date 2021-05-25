“Chato” Rodríguez revealed the key for Santos Laguna to defeat Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna will face the Cruz Azul Machine in the final of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, in search of his seventh championship, for which, according to Juan Pablo Rodriguez, they have an advantage that they can use over the cement set.

In an interview for Marca Claro, “El Chato” Rodríguez I declare that Blue Cross has the weight of all those years without being a league champion and lost finals, so if the Warriors They make valid their home and complicate things for the return, the match will be even more difficult for the Blues.

“Of course, Santos must also play with that, he has that factor in his favor. He has to go out to pressure them from the game in Torreón, get a favorable score because that would undoubtedly generate much more pressure on Cruz Azul. They carry many years, with a lot of pressure “

In addition to this, Juan Pablo Rodríguez commented that Santos has a squad full of youth that has proven to be ready for big things, so they will come out even more motivated for this final against the Machine.

“Saints with these youth, with these guys who have come to do things quite well throughout the tournament and what goes on in Liguilla, guys who seem to have already had several games in the First Division, are playing without respect for the rival, against players already renowned and with more experience. “

“If there is an advantage, it is the desire and the youth that Santos has to be able to be champion”

