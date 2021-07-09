ChatControl, a step back for privacy in the EU?

The European Parliament has approved the launch of ChatControl, an initiative criticized by some parties in the European Parliament considering that it is “mass surveillance of private communications«That violates privacy.

The delegation of the European Pirate Party inserted in the Greens / EFA group has strongly condemned what it considers “automated mass surveillance, which in fact means the end of privacy in digital correspondence” and announces legal actions

According to its representatives, the European Parliament (by 537 votes in favor, 133 against and 20 abstentions) «has approved the electronic privacy overrideby allowing email and messaging service providers to automatically search all personal messages of each citizen for suspected suspicious content and report them to the police. ‘

ChatControl is a questioned initiative. In a recent survey, 72% of EU citizens objected to the general follow-up of his messages. While providers initially had a choice of whether or not to seek communications, follow-up legislation expected in the fall will force all communications service providers to make an indiscriminate selection.

ChatControl, security or espionage?

‘The adoption of the first EU regulation on mass surveillance is a sad day for all those who depend on confidential communications, including victims of abuse or media sources. The regulation makes a death blow to confidentiality of digital correspondence. It is a widespread breach that allows the indiscriminate surveillance of private spaces by corporations. By this totalitarian logic, our media, our smartphones or our rooms could also be monitored in general, ”says Patrick Breyer, MEP of the German Pirate Party.

Regarding one of the groups that ChatControl theoretically aims to protect, minors, the MEP considers it more a danger than a solution: “Indiscriminate searches will not protect children and will even put them in danger by exposing their private photos to people unknown … Investigators, already overloaded, will have to deal with having to solve thousands of criminally irrelevant messages. Victims of a crime as terrible as child sexual abuse deserve steps that prevent the abuse in the first place. The correct approach would be, for example, to intensify covert investigations of child pornography networks and reduce delays in processing and evaluating seized data.

The European Commission has already announced a follow-up regulation so that this control of chat is mandatory for all email and messaging providers. End-to-end encrypted messaging services, even those considered as secure and private as Signal, would be forced to install a back door.

There is debate, both public and legal, and due to this resistance the EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johannson, delayed the proposal until September 2021. There are important judicial voices, including those of a former judge of the Court of Justice of the European Union, who considers that the EU plans to control chat violate fundamental rights. The Pirate Party has assured that it will take criminal actions against this initiative.