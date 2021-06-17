Chat Bubbles, the subtle change that will come to your WhatsApp very soon | Technology

Now you will see a subtle but interesting change in the conversation bubbles in your next chats.

Yes OK WhatsApp It usually includes different features with greater delay than its main competitors such as Telegram, the truth is that lately they are adding more functionalities than ever, perhaps to try to convince the public to continue using the application after the advent of the new conditions of use and policy of Privacy.

Although we recently told you about new features that are coming to WhatsApp such as “disappearance mode” and “see once”, which offer much more privacy to each of our conversations, they are also working on other small additions that, without being so important, they will make our lives much easier as an automatic animated sticker suggestion function for when we are writing.

As they comment in wabetainfo, another of these subtle novelties that they are already enjoying in the WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.2 On Android it’s a subtle change when it comes to speech bubbles and one that you might not notice at first if you don’t pay close attention to these small design changes.

If you have this beta version of WhatsApp, you can already see that chat bubbles now have rounded corners, perhaps following the current trend of other messaging applications and that you could start to see in the stable version during the next few weeks.

As we said, it is not a major change, but it will give a certain fresh air to each of our conversations, seeing how the chat bubbles, both those of the sender and those of the receiver, have more rounded edges making them more friendly.

WhatsApp has many functions, but it lacks some interesting options that we find in other messaging apps. These are some that you could copy.

Perhaps the novelty that most users are waiting for is the functionality for multi-device support, and that presumably they will establish in the remainder of the year, a technological aspect that is not entirely easy to implement but that seems to finally arrive.