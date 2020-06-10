After four previews and a month late after multiple cancellations, Android 11 Beta it’s here. Google publicly releases the first beta version of the next version of its operating system and that any user of a Pixel 2 and up can install without fear and without risks on their device.

In the first Android 11 Beta The company gives us the main news that from the end of the year will begin to reach the first devices after its Pixel. What’s new in Android 11 is focused on improving conversations, home control, and our privacy and security.

Improved conversations

Google wants to improve Android conversations through new notification bar, grouping all the notifications of the chat in the section Conversations. There we can say which conversation is more important (priority) so that it appears in the first positions.

Also, after a year of waiting, the chat bubbles They also officially reach Android 11. Now, from the notification itself, you can activate its chat bubble by clicking on its respective button. So you can chat comfortably from other applications.

Also come the Gboard text prediction and emojis, so you can answer your contacts faster from any messaging application.

New ways to control your home

The Android shutdown menu is renewed in this new version, integrating Google Home to control our home faster. We can add the controls we use the most to the shutdown menu screen.

Multimedia notifications also receive news, adding a shortcut for change the device on which the audio or video is played. This will make it quicker and more comfortable to send an audio to our stereo or a video to our television.

Privacy enhancements

Finally, Android 11 does not forget about our security, presenting a couple of new features that improve our privacy. Now we have the unique permissions, so that the application can only access location, camera or microphone only once, and if we give it permission forever it will automatically restart if we have not used the application for a long time.

